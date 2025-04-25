A ROLE TO DIE FOR Comes to London

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A London transfer has been announced for the critically acclaimed new comedy, A Role To Die For, written by Jordan Waller and directed by Olivier Award winner Derek Bond, following its world premiere earlier this year at Cirencester's Barn Theatre.

A Role To Die For will transfer to the Marylebone Theatre, playing from Saturday 26 July until Saturday 30 August, with a national press performance on Thursday 31 July.

She's not just casting a role. she's gambling with a legacy.

It's the eve of the biggest casting reveal in Hollywood: Deborah is about to announce the next face of the world's most legendary spy franchise. The tux is pressed, the martinis are chilled… until the rumours start flying. Her perfect pick? Caught in a scandal that would make even their on-screen alter ago look tame.



With a ticking clock and a legacy on the line, Deborah must make an impossible choice: stick to the sleek, suited formula the world knows, or dare to let the next generation redefine a global icon.



A razor-sharp, laugh-out-loud comedy about identity, legacy, and the explosive battle between tradition and progress, A Role to Die For will leave you shaken, stirred, and seriously entertained.

A Role to Die is written by Jordan Waller, and will be directed by Olivier Award winner Derek Bond, with design from Cory Shipp.

Full casting and creatives to be announced.

Writer Jordan Waller said, “After a brilliant run at the Barn Theatre this year, I couldn't be happier that the show is coming to the Marylebone Theatre with our genius director — Bond, Derek Bond.”

A Role To Die For is produced by DEM Productions, in association with Barn Theatre, Simon Friend Entertainment, and Bob & Co.

Critical acclaim for A Role To Die For at Barn Theatre

The show is a tonic, and deserves an audience beyond Cirencester as we all drum our fingers waiting for the real deal.

