A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Comes to Southwark Playhouse This September

Southwark Playhouse will present a new production of A Midsummer Night's Dream, directed by Toby Hulse, with special performances for local schools and family ticket discounts available.

Southwark Playhouse will stage a brand-new production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, William Shakespeare’s beloved comedy of mischief and mistaken identity, from 5–27 September at its Borough venue. Directed by Toby Hulse, the production will offer over 2,000 free tickets to local Southwark schools for special matinee performances. A limited number of exclusive family ticket packages will also be available, aimed at encouraging younger audiences to attend.

Set in 1905 London, this whimsical adaptation frames the story through the imagination of three siblings—Nancy, Robert, and Cecil—who invent a play to stave off boredom on a rainy afternoon. Pirates, fairies, lions, and queens all make their way into the impromptu production in this playful, shortened version of the Shakespearean classic. Hulse’s staging is designed to be accessible to all audiences, whether seasoned theatre-goers or first-time visitors to the Bard’s world.

The creative team includes Georgie White (set and costume design), Will Monks (lighting design), with casting to be announced.

Tickets range from £10 to £26, with a £75 family ticket (four people) available for all performances. Schools can access £12 tickets via direct booking with the box office.

Ticketing information:

Tickets available at: southwarkplayhouse.co.uk/productions/a-midsummer-nights-dream

Box Office: 020 7407 0234 | boxoffice@southwarkplayhouse.co.uk

Performance schedule:

Evenings: Wednesday–Saturday at 7pm

Matinees: Saturdays at 2:30pm; Schools matinees Monday–Wednesday at 1pm

Preview performances: 5–6 & 10 September

Age guidance: 8+

Southwark Playhouse is a registered charity committed to making theatre accessible, with ongoing efforts to support local communities and young audiences.

