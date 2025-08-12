A BIG BIG ROOM FULL OF EVERYBODY'S HOPE to Premiere at Lilian Baylis Studio

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Marseille-based performer and dance maker Amit Noy makes his Sadler's Wells choreographic debut with the UK premiere of A Big Big Room Full of Everybody's Hope in the Lilian Baylis Studio this October. For this production, Noy brings together three generations of his own family to explore the memory that is held between bodies and how we process trauma.

Alongside his parents - his mother, a nurse; his dad, an economics professor - Amit Noy performs a 'chewed up and spat out' version of George Balanchine's iconic 'Agon', challenging the hierarchical exclusions and rigidities of classical ballet. His teenage sister Maytal Noy rewrites musical theatre tunes to depict her life with obsessive compulsive disorder. Noy's grandmother, Belina Neuberger, challenges us to reconsider our personal and political practices of commemoration, reflecting on teaching in a high school beneath the shadow of the Holocaust.

Amit Noy said “Through our bodies, we reconsider the idea of a family. How do we move together, when some of us gave birth to others? What emerges in the dance between a parent and their child? We use dance and choreography to locate the movement of traumatic memory across generations.”

A Big Big Room Full of Everybody's Hope premiered at Théâtre de la Ville—Paris in September 2023, and has since toured to Festival Actoral, Marseille and Pina Bausch Zentrum, Wuppertal.

A Big Big Room Full of Everybody's Hope will run October 2 and October 3 at Lilian Baylis Studio. The show runs 50 minutes with no intermission.

Collaborating performers include Maytal Noy, Ilan Noy, Liora Noy, and Belina Neuberger (virtual). Codirection is done by Amit Noy and Jo Randerson; Dramaturgy by Jo Randerson; Lighting design by Zeynep Kepekli; Costume design by Steven Junil Park. Outside eye is Miguel Gutierrez, Original sound designer is Maayan Tsadka, with additional music by Igor Stravinsky, Haim Moshe, Rodgers and Hammerstein, and Stephen Schwartz .

Sound/video tech is by Jia Yi Chong. Production done by, Marie Lhotellier, and Administration by Emmanuelle Taccard.

A coproduction of Théâtre de la Ville Paris, CCN-Ballet national de Marseille “accueil studio” / Ministère de la Culture, Charleroi Danse: Centre Chorégraphique de la Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles, Pina Bausch Zentrum, Fondation Szloma Albam Stiftung, Creative New Zealand. With the support of SACD – Danse élargie.

About Amit Noy

Amit Noy is a dancer, choreographer, and writer. Raised in Oahu, Hawai'i and Aotearoa, New Zealand, he now lives and works in Marseille, France. In 2022, Amit received the Pina Bausch Fellowship for Dance and Choreography to study with Miguel Gutierrez and Deborah Hay. He was made a Springboard laureate by the Arts Foundation of New Zealand in 2023 and was an awarded finalist in the 2022 edition of Danse Élargie. In 2024, he was commissioned by Auckland Art Gallery to create Errant, a performance for the museum space. Errant was performed eighty-four times to over 80,000 visitors as part of the inaugural edition of the new triennial exhibition ‘Aotearoa Contemporary'. In 2025, Amit premiered a new solo work Good Luck at Festival Montpellier Danse.



Since 2019, Amit has danced with Michael Keegan-Dolan's company Teaċ Daṁsa (MÁM, NOBODADDY, 1975, The Only Tune), performing at La Biennale di Venezia, Sadler's Wells Theatre, Teatros del Canal, and Taipei International Festival of the Arts, among others.

About Sadler's Wells

Sadler's Wells is a world-leading dance organisation dedicated to making and sharing dance that inspires audiences everywhere. Its acclaimed year-round programme spans every kind of dance, from contemporary to flamenco, Bollywood to ballet, salsa to street dance, and tango to tap.

The organisation commissions, produces, and presents more dance than any other in the world. Since 2005, it has helped bring more than 200 new dance works to the stage, embracing both the popular and the unknown. Its acclaimed productions tour globally, with 64 new full-length works produced since 2005, reaching audiences of more than two million in 51 countries.

Each year, over half a million people visit its London theatres, while millions more experience its touring productions nationally and internationally, or explore its digital platforms, including Sadler's Wells Digital Stage.

Sadler's Wells East

In February 2025, Sadler's Wells opened its fourth London venue in Stratford's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, as part of East Bank. Sadler's Wells East features a 550-seat mid-scale theatre, along with facilities for the new Rose Choreographic School and the hip hop theatre training centre, Academy Breakin' Convention.

Community is at the heart of Sadler's Wells East. The venue includes a large open foyer available for use as a meeting or performance space, as well as six state-of-the-art dance studios and world-class facilities where dancemakers can train, create, and rehearse productions.

Supporting Artists

Supporting artists is at the heart of Sadler's Wells’ work. The organisation has associate artists and companies that nurture some of the most exciting talent in dance today. It hosts the National Youth Dance Company, which brings together some of the brightest young dancers from across the country. Breakin' Convention runs professional development programmes to champion and develop the world's best hip hop artists, as well as producing, programming, and touring groundbreaking hip hop performances.

Learning and Community Links

Around 30,000 people take part in Sadler's Wells’ learning and engagement programmes each year. The organisation supports schools local to its theatres in Islington and Stratford, designing experiences for children and young people to watch, explore, and critically engage with the arts. It also runs the Company of Elders, a resident performance company of dancers aged over 60 who rehearse with renowned artists to create new work for public performances locally, nationally, and internationally.



Sadler's Wells is an Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation.

Photo Credit: Thierry Hauswauld