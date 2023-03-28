2.22 - A GHOST STORY Will Transfer to The Apollo Theatre, Beginning In May

The critically acclaimed, smash hit, supernatural thriller 2:22 - A Ghost Story will transfer theatres for a record-breaking 5th time - and its sixth season - to The Apollo Theatre, where it will play a 18 week season beginning on 14 May 2023. No other play has ever transferred this many times within a two year period.

The production began its life last summer 2021 at the Noel Coward Theatre starring Lily Allen, Julia Chan, Hadley Fraser and Jake Wood. It then transferred to the Gielgud Theatre for 10 weeks from 4 December 2021. The production there, starring Stephanie Beatriz, James Buckley, Elliot Cowan and Giovanna Fletcher, completed its run on 12 February 2022. For the first season at the Criterion (May - September 2022) the cast was Tom Felton, Mandip Gill, Sam Swainsbury and Beatriz Romilly. In Late September Laura Whitmore, Matt Willis, Felix Scott and Tamsin Carroll took over at the Criterion before the show transferred once again to it's biggest house yet at the Lyric Theatre where the current cast of Cheryl, Jake Wood, Louise Ford and Scott Karim will end their run on 23 April. Cast for the transfer to the Apollo Theatre will be announced soon.

The West End theatre event of 2021, 2022 and now 2023 returns again by popular demand. A UK wide tour begins at Theatre Royal Bath in September 2023 and continues through to May 2024. Cast for the touring production is also to be announced.

2:22 is written by award-winning writer Danny Robins, creator of the hit BBC podcasts The Battersea Poltergeist and Unanny, and is directed by Matthew Dunster. Look out for the clues to unlock the mystery in this brilliantly funny and intriguing play; it's an adrenaline-filled night where secrets emerge and ghosts may or may not appear...

Danny Robins said: 'We're on the move again! This time next door! It blows my mind that we have been on this incredible journey of what is now a record breaking 5 transfers and 6 seasons! I'm just delighted to see the continued appetite for my play. The amazing audience reactions, coupled with one outstanding cast after another, have catapulted it into bonafide long-runner territory and I can't wait to see who'll pick up the mantle in this next iteration. Watch this space and prepare to be deeply spooked!'

What do you believe? And do you dare discover the truth?

Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam isn't having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and new partner Ben. Can the dead really walk again? Belief and scepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer, so they're going to stay up... until 2:22... and then they'll know.

2:22 - A Ghost Story features set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound, illusions by Chris Fisher, casting by Matilda James CDG and co-direction by Gabriel Vega Weissman.

2:22 - A Ghost Story is produced by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Isobel David and Kater Gordon.