21 Theatres Receive Share of £100k From Theatres Trust

Theatres Trust, the national advisory and advocacy body for theatres, has announced the latest theatres to receive grants through its Small Grants Programme with The Linbury Trust.

In the eighth round of the scheme, 21 community theatres received grants of up to £5,000 to support vitally important projects. The programme funds not-for-profit theatres to deliver small projects that make a big difference to their resilience, sustainability, and accessibility, or to increase the diversity of their audiences.

The Corn Exchange in Newbury has received funding to install a new live-audio accessibility system, which can be used by hearing-impaired audience members with their own smartphones. Arts Centre Washington in Sunderland and The Y Centre in Leicester will both install hearing loops in their venues. Projects to make buildings more accessible are being funded at the Barn Theatre in Welwyn Garden City, Little Angel Theatre in London, and The Place Theatre in Bedford.

Funding will support The Old Market in Hove to continue its innovative 360-degree digital projection format in a more environmentally friendly and time-efficient way by installing a permanent projection grade gauze on a runner system. Digital updates are also being funded at CatStrand in Castle Douglas, Scotland, and Kidz r Us in Tredegar, Wales.

Environmental sustainability projects funded include LED upgrades and replacing boilers at the Ilkley Playhouse, Millgate Arts Centre in Saddleworth, Oldham, Pound Arts Centre in Corsham, and the Puppet Theatre Barge in London.

Funding from this programme will allow volunteer-led Glusburn Institute Community and Arts Centre near Keighley in Yorkshire to transform a disused education room into a versatile, mixed-use space. Eccles Town Hall and Northern Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) in Hull both received grants to make vital improvements to their buildings. The Cut in Halesworth, Half Moon Young People's Theatre and Theatre Peckham, both in London, Lawrence Batley Theatre in Huddersfield, and St Joseph's Hall in Leigh have all been awarded funding for essential repairs and safety projects that will ensure these theatres remain safe and welcoming spaces.

Joshua McTaggart, CEO of Theatres Trust says, Theatres Trust is delighted to be able to support more than twenty ambitious theatres with vital projects that will ensure these important cultural spaces can continue to serve their local communities for many years to come. The vast array of projects funded in this round illustrates the many ways that theatres are keen to improve their buildings to welcome wider audiences and host a broader range of performances and activities. Amongst the essential repairs and upgrades, I’m particularly pleased to see more theatres embracing the possibilities of harnessing digital technology to build a more sustainable and inclusive future.

Stuart Hobley, Director of The Linbury Trust said, This is such an incredible range of theatres across the UK, and all of them are using this funding to help their spaces to thrive and be more welcoming for people to visit. From better Wi-Fi infrastructure to urgent repairs, and improved access for people with disabilities, these grants have a big impact in supporting theatre and its role in everyday life.

The next round of the Small Grants Programme is currently open for applications with a deadline of Friday 6 June 2025.

