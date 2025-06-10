Wheeling Symphony Orchestra Reveals New Appointments and Staff Changes

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra (WSO) prepares for its 2025-2026 concert season, several leadership transitions are set to take place.

The organization has announced the hire of Laura Rauch as WSO Director of Development. Formerly the Executive Director of the United Way of Jefferson County, she brings extensive nonprofit and management experience to the role. Rauch will lead and manage all aspects of the WSO’s fundraising efforts, beginning on June 20, 2025.

“I am thrilled to be joining the WSO staff as Director of Development,” Rauch says. “The Wheeling Symphony is a huge highlight of our community, and I cannot wait to help support its mission.”

Sonja Thoms has resigned as WSO Executive Director and accepted a position as Director of Operations for the Chattanooga Symphony and Opera. Her last day will be July 11, 2025.

“Wheeling and the WSO will always have a special place in my heart,” says Thoms. “I am proud of the work we accomplished while I was here, but am eagerly looking forward to being closer to my family in Tennessee, particularly my son Ethan.”

“While we will miss Sonja dearly at the WSO, I wish nothing but the best for her future endeavors,” says WSO Music Director John Devlin. “I enjoyed my work with Sonja, and I am proud of what we have accomplished together — most especially the creation of the Community Choir, which offered the opportunity for musicians from throughout the region to collaborate with the orchestra at the highest level, a priority for us both.”

WSO Board President Elect Sumner Riddick II has been named Interim Executive Director as the Board begins a nationwide search for a new staff leader. Riddick, an attorney, retired from Dinsmore & Shohl, LLC last January and has been shadowing Thoms in preparation for his interim role.

“These leadership changes create new opportunities for growth within the WSO,” Riddick says. “Having successfully filled the Director of Development position with Laura, we now turn our focus to securing an extraordinary Executive Director. We are fortunate to have a robust list of applicants, and we are confident that we will fill the position in the near future.”

The Executive Director position was officially posted on May 30, 2025 and the WSO Board of Directors Search Committee, led by attorney Louis H. Khourey, is currently reviewing applications.

