Wheeling Symphony Orchestra Performs POPS 1: PROHIBITION in September

Wheeling Symphony Orchestra will perform Pops 1: Prohibition next month. The performance is on September 20, 2025 at 7:30pm.

The Music of Moulin Rouge, Boardwalk Empire and more! Imagine time-traveling one night through the dark cabarets and speakeasies of New York, Paris, Berlin, London and Atlantic City, reliving the 1920s in all its decadence… Prohibition, Gangsters, Ingenues and Intrigue.

PROHIBITION takes you on a journey through the era, from Rudy Vallée to Josephine Baker, from Kurt Weill to King Oliver, featuring the top hits of the decade authentically arranged for orchestra by Grammy-winner Jeff Tyzik, accompanied by vintage imagery and video from the period.

