Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 12:55 PM - 2:55 PM.

The Met HD Opera Series' DIE ZAUBERFLÖTE Comes to Theatre West Virginia in June

The Met HD Opera Series' DIE ZAUBERFLÖTE comes to Theatre West Virginia in June. The event is on Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 12:55 PM - 2:55 PM.

One of opera’s most beloved works receives its first new Met staging in 19 years—a daring vision by renowned English director Simon McBurney. Nathalie Stutzmann conducts the Met Orchestra, with the pit raised to make the musicians visible to the audience and allow interaction with the cast.

In his Met-debut staging, McBurney lets loose a volley of theatrical flourishes, incorporating projections, sound effects, and acrobatics to match the spectacle and drama of Mozart’s fable. The brilliant cast includes soprano Erin Morley as Pamina, tenor Lawrence Brownlee as Tamino, baritone Thomas Oliemans in his Met debut as Papageno, soprano Kathryn Lewek as the Queen of the Night, and bass Stephen Milling as Sarastro. 




