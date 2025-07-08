 tracking pixel
THE BURNT PART BOYS Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in October

Performances run October 17 – November 1.

By: Jul. 08, 2025
THE BURNT PART BOYS Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in October Image
The Burnt Part Boys is coming to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in October. Performances run October 17 – November 1. The show features a book by Mariana Elder, with music by Chris Miller and lyrics by Nathan Tysen.

After The Burnt Part mine explosion kills four men, and leaves three children fatherless, Pickaway Coal Company shuts down the mine. When they decide to reopen ten years later, one young man and his companions set off on a dangerous journey to stop them. Set in the mountains of West Virginia, this bluegrass-inspired musical masterpiece resonates with audiences of all ages.




