Roanoke Children's Theatre to Present MATILDA

The sharp mind and vivid imagination of MATILDA will delight audiences this holiday season at RCT, the Roanoke Valley's only professional theatre for schools and families. This regional premiere of the Tony award-winning Broadway musical will play December 19-22, 2019 on the Jefferson Center stage (541 Luck Avenue SW).



Based on the beloved book by Roald Dahl, MATILDA is the inspiring story of an extraordinary little girl with an unbounded imagination and incredible courage. She proves that despite the odds and possessing the strength to be yourself, you can do anything you put your mind to! This kid power production will captivate children and adults alike during the holidays. Unlock the power inside of you!

"RCT is thrilled to produce the regional premiere of the Tony award-winning musical, MATILDA. Each holiday season, we like to bring the audience something grand, over-the-top and truly special- MATILDA is all of those things," says RCT Producing Artistic Director Brett J. Roden. "This production has been a pleasure for me to music direct. The contemporary score by Tim Minchin is fresh, up-beat, intense and fierce!"

"I am so happy to bring a fresh, new musical to Roanoke for the holidays," says Resident Stage Director Pat Wilhelms. "MATILDA, the Musical is the winner of five Tony Awards. It is a high energy, fast paced, funny, fierce and edgy play. Our holiday gift to Roanoke is not just for kids; there is so much to be entertained and inspired by. We can't wait to share the Magic of MATILDA!"

For more information or to buy tickets, patrons may call the box office at 540.345.2550. Patrons may also visit RoanokeChildrensTheatre.org for full details.

MATILDA CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

This production is backed by an exceptional artistic team of designers and actors.

The cast of MATILDA includes:

Charlotte Alden Pearl as Matilda

Matt Summers as Mr. Wormwood

Kylie Smith as Mrs. Wormwood

Caitlin McAvoy as Miss Honey

Aaron Sifford as Miss Trunchbull

Lisa Turpin Gabourel as Mrs. Phelps

Ronnie Brady as Doctor/Rudolpho/Escapologist

David Ratliff as Sergei

Nathan Kellner as Michael Wormwood/Judge

Area youth will also join the cast, with some alternating performances:

CJ Hairston as Bruce

Mikayla Parker as Amanda and understudy for Matilda

Sarah Clemmer as Lavender

Brynn Wiegard and Emily Mower as Alice

(Brynn Wiegard will also understudy Amanda)

Macalan Johnson as Eric

Jasper Moore as Nigel

Connor Dunford and Dallas Miller as Tommy

Charlie Floyd and Bella Turner as Hortensia

Olivia Goodman as Mom/Acrobat/Big Kid

Simon Elliott as Children's Entertainer/Big Kid

Ann Marie Thorell as Mom/Big Kid

Hannah Cecil and Sophie Hoff as Mom/Big Kid

Olivia Barkett and Leila Haley as Mom/Big Kid

Gabrielle Shelton as Nurse/Cook

Carter Mullins as Dad/Big Kid/Henchman

Zachary Conklin as Dad/Big Kid/Henchman



The creative team includes Director Pat Wilhelms, Set Designer Jimmy Ray Ward, Costume Designer Kathy Jordan, Music Director Brett J. Roden, Lighting Designer Rob Bessolo, Choreographer Ronnie Brady, Stage Manager Taylor Cobb, Assistant Stage Manager (and Props Artisan) David Ratliff, Props Artisan April Corbett and Technical Director Star City Sets.

Pat Wilhelms, founder of Roanoke Children's Theatre, serves as the Resident Stage Director for the Company. Since 2008 she has led the team to create productions, school residencies, year round classes and camps, as well as tours that travel all across the Commonwealth. Prior to that, she was the Director of Education and Outreach at Mill Mountain Theatre for 10 years. Other theatre residencies include: Theatre of Youth Company, Melic and Mime Inc., and Idaho Repertory Theatre. Pat currently serves as Board Member at the Burton School of the Arts, is a partner with the Star City Reads initiative and serves as an adjudicator for the Southwest Theatre Conference. Pat also serves on the Roanoke Arts Commission. Directorial credits at RCT include: Madeline's Christmas, Charlotte's Web, The Giver, Junie B. Jones, The Secret Life of Girls, Tuck Everlasting, If You Give a Mouse A Cookie, Wrecked, The Velveteen Rabbit, Go Dog Go, Junie B in Jingle Bells Batman Smells, Eric & Elliot, Stuart Little, How I Became A Pirate, A Little House Christmas, The True Story of the Three Little Pigs, The Cat in the Hat, EAT: It's Not About Food, Fancy Nancy, James and the Giant Peach, SHREK, the Musical, The Ice Cream Man, Rapunzel, The BFG, Seussical, the Musical, BABYLAND, Elephant and Piggie's We Are In a Play, Goosebumps, the Musical, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, the Musical, ILY: Hang Up & Drive, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, ANNIE, The Boy at the Edge of Everything, School House Rock Live! And The Velveteen Rabbit. Pat received her BFA from Daemen College and MFA from Penn State University.

Roanoke Children's Theatre invites guests of the MATILDA Opening Night performance on December 19 to join them for a special reception prior to the 7 p.m. performance in the Jefferson Center atrium. The event begins at 6 p.m. and will feature food, cash bar with fun themed drinks, Matilda photo booth, and Matilda themed craft activities for children of all ages. The evening will culminate with a performance of MATILDA. Patrons must have a ticket to the Opening Night performance of MATILDA on December 19 in order to attend the pre-show event. Many thanks to Davenport & Company - Gil Lynch, presenting sponsor of the reception!

Roanoke Children's Theatre: Professional Theatre for Schools and Families is an independently owned and operated 501(c)3 organization that performs in the Jefferson Center. RCT is dedicated to providing high quality theatre education and entertainment to families, schools and children with year-round programming; crafting new and exciting partnerships and programs that engage our youth in a world of communication, imagination, creativity, empowerment and learning.





