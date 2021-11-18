MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Comes to the Historic Dock Street Theatre Next Year

Murder On The Orient Express will be performed next year as part of the Mainstage Series at The Historic Dock Street Theatre. Performances will run February 9-27, 2022.

By Agatha Christie

Adapted for the Stage by Ken Ludwig

Direction by Julian Wiles

With a train full of suspects and an alibi for each one, Agatha Christie's Murder On the Orient Express is the perfect mystery for world famous detective Hercule Poirot. This brand new stage adaptation of Agatha Christie's masterpiece-one of the most produced and acclaimed plays in America-arrives at the Dock Street Theatre stage for its long awaited Charleston premiere. So wax your moustache, grab your passport and climb on board for a suspenseful, thrilling ride on the legendary Orient Express!

Learn more at https://charlestonstage.com/shows-and-tickets/agatha-christies-murder-on-the-orient-express.