Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Comes to the Historic Dock Street Theatre Next Year

pixeltracker

Performances will run February 9-27, 2022.

Nov. 18, 2021 Â 
MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Comes to the Historic Dock Street Theatre Next Year

Murder On The Orient Express will be performed next year as part of the Mainstage Series at The Historic Dock Street Theatre. Performances will run February 9-27, 2022.

By Agatha Christie
Adapted for the Stage by Ken Ludwig
Direction by Julian Wiles

With a train full of suspects and an alibi for each one, Agatha Christie's Murder On the Orient Express is the perfect mystery for world famous detective Hercule Poirot. This brand new stage adaptation of Agatha Christie's masterpiece-one of the most produced and acclaimed plays in America-arrives at the Dock Street Theatre stage for its long awaited Charleston premiere. So wax your moustache, grab your passport and climb on board for a suspenseful, thrilling ride on the legendary Orient Express!

Learn more at https://charlestonstage.com/shows-and-tickets/agatha-christies-murder-on-the-orient-express.


Related Articles View More West Virginia Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Beetlejuice Strange & Unusual Face Mask
Beetlejuice Strange & Unusual Face Mask
Wicked Women's Elphaba Tee
Wicked Women's Elphaba Tee
Jagged Little Piill Logo Mug
Jagged Little Piill Logo Mug

More Hot Stories For You

  • StudioEIS Creates John F. Kennedy Memorial Sculpture For The Kennedy Center's 50th Anniversary
  • Tony-Winner Michael McGrath Joins ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME World Premiere
  • The Club At Studio K to Return to the Kennedy Center
  • Photos: Onley Theatre Center Presents BEAUTY AND THE BEAST