Joe Gatto Brings LET'S GET INTO IT to the Capitol Theatre in September

Acclaimed comedian, actor and producer Joe Gatto—best known for the hit television shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index”—is set to hit the road for his Let’s Get Into It tour featuring all new material. The tour comes to the Capitol Theatre on Friday, September 06, 2024 at 7:00pm.

Let’s Get Into It comes on the heels of Gatto’s highly successful Night of Comedy Tour which sold out venues across the country and included stops at New York’s Beacon Theatre, The Met Philadelphia, Austin City Limits Live and many more, as well as a run of dates throughout Australia and New Zealand.

In addition to the upcoming comedy tour, Gatto recently taped a comedy special which is due out later this year. His forthcoming first ever children’s book Where’s Bearry? is due out September 3 via Penguin (pre-order the book HERE), and he is also set to debut the second season of his Two Cool Moms Podcast with co-host Steve Byrne via iHeart later this year.

Additionally, Gatto recently formed the Long Island, NY-based 501(c)3 non-profit Gatto Pups & Friends which advocates for the “Adopt, Don’t Shop” movement and facilitates adoptions for mainly senior and disabled pups.

Bio:

Joe Gatto has toured with the Impractical Jokers live comedy show to sold-out crowds across the world including legendary arenas including Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London. Joe is passionate about supporting anti-bullying organizations and animal rescue initiatives, founding his non-profit Gatto Pups and Friends to help animals out on Long Island NY. Joe also hosts a popular comedy podcast called “Two Cool Moms” on the iHeart Radio Podcast Network where he and his co-host dispenses sage motherly advice in a comedic fashion to fans who write in with their dilemmas. He lives his life by a code of pastry and family, loving his wife, two children and cannoli.

