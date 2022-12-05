Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Greenbrier Valley Theatre Presents the Met Opera's THE HOURS This Month

The event is on Sunday, December 18.

Dec. 05, 2022  
Greenbrier Valley Theatre Presents the Met Opera's THE HOURS This Month

Soprano Renée Fleming makes her highly anticipated return to the Met in the world-premiere production of Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Kevin Puts's The Hours, adapted from Michael Cunningham's acclaimed novel.

Inspired by Virginia Woolf's Mrs. Dalloway and made a household name by the Oscar-winning 2002 film version starring Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore, and Nicole Kidman, the powerful story follows three women from different eras who each grapple with their inner demons and their roles in society.

The exciting premiere radiates with star power, with soprano Kelli O'Hara and mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato joining Fleming as the opera's trio of heroines. Phelim McDermott directs this compelling drama, with Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin on the podium to conduct Puts's poignant and powerful score.

The event is on Sunday, December 18.




