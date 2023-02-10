Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Greenbrier Valley Theatre Presents the Met HD's Production of LOHENGRIN - WAGNER Next Month

The performance is set for March 18 at 12:00 PM.

Feb. 10, 2023  
Greenbrier Valley Theatre Presents the Met HD's Production of LOHENGRIN - WAGNER Next Month

Greenbrier Valley Theatre presents the Met HD's production of Lohengrin - Wagner next month. The performance is set for March 18 at 12:00 PM.

Wagner's soaring masterpiece makes its triumphant return to the Met stage after 17 years. In a sequel to his revelatory production of Parsifal, director François Girard unveils an atmospheric staging that once again weds his striking visual style and keen dramatic insight to Wagner's breathtaking music, with Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin on the podium to conduct a supreme cast led by tenor Piotr Beczała in the title role of the mysterious swan knight. Soprano Tamara Wilson is the virtuous duchess Elsa, falsely accused of murder, going head-to-head with soprano Christine Goerke as the cunning sorceress Ortrud, who seeks to lay her low. Bass-baritone Evgeny Nikitin is Ortrud's power-hungry husband, Telramund, and bass Günther Groissböck is King Heinrich.




Greenbrier Valley Theatre Presents The Met HD Opera Series FALSTAFF in April Photo
Greenbrier Valley Theatre Presents The Met HD Opera Series' FALSTAFF in April
Greenbrier Valley Theatre presents The Met HD Opera Series' FALSTAFF in 2023. The event takes place on Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 12:30 PM - 2:30 PM at Greenbrier Valley Theatre.
Feature: Hannah Jane to Bring Her One Woman Show LADY LEGENDS OF BROADWAY to Charleston in Photo
Feature: Hannah Jane to Bring Her One Woman Show LADY LEGENDS OF BROADWAY to Charleston in February
Hannah Jane was merely 13 years old when she set her sights on the bright lights of New York City. Despite her young age, Jane was no stranger to performing. After all, she had already spent years honing her skills on the stages of various theatres around the Charleston, WV area.
Mountain Roots Community Theatre announces ASL Performances and Classes, Full 2023 Show Li Photo
Mountain Roots Community Theatre announces ASL Performances and Classes, Full 2023 Show Lineup Released
Mountain Roots Community Theatre has announced that the first Saturday performance of nearly all of their 2023 shows will include ASL interpretation. The goal, according to Jana-Alisha O'Dell, Mountain Roots Publicity and Marketing Director, is, 'to be as inclusive as possible so everyone in the community is able to enjoy what (Mountain Roots) offers.'
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.

More Hot Stories For You


Greenbrier Valley Theatre Presents The Met HD Opera Series' FALSTAFF in AprilGreenbrier Valley Theatre Presents The Met HD Opera Series' FALSTAFF in April
February 6, 2023

Greenbrier Valley Theatre presents The Met HD Opera Series' FALSTAFF in 2023. The event takes place on Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 12:30 PM - 2:30 PM at Greenbrier Valley Theatre.
Greenbrier Valley Theatre Presents The Met HD Opera Series CHAMPION in AprilGreenbrier Valley Theatre Presents The Met HD Opera Series CHAMPION in April
January 6, 2023

Greenbrier Valley Theatre presents The Met HD Opera Series CHAMPION in April. The event is set for Saturday, April 29, 2023.
The Met HD Opera Series' DER ROSENHAVLIER Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in AprilThe Met HD Opera Series' DER ROSENHAVLIER Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in April
January 5, 2023

The Met HD Opera Series' DER ROSENHAVLIER comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in April! The event will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM.
Greenbrier Valley Theatre Presents The Met HD Opera Series' FALSTAFF in 2023Greenbrier Valley Theatre Presents The Met HD Opera Series' FALSTAFF in 2023
December 30, 2022

Greenbrier Valley Theatre presents The Met HD Opera Series' FALSTAFF in 2023. The event takes place on Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 12:30 PM - 2:30 PM at Greenbrier Valley Theatre.
Greenbrier Valley Theatre Presents The Met HD Opera Series' LOHENGRINGreenbrier Valley Theatre Presents The Met HD Opera Series' LOHENGRIN
December 19, 2022

Greenbrier Valley Theatre presents The Met HD Opera Series LOHENGRIN next year. The event is set for Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM.
share