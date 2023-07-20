Experience the Award-Winning Musical KINKY BOOTS in Hagerstown MD

Kinky Boots is on its way to Hagerstown MD at the historic Maryland Theatre. Award winning theatre ACT, will be producing the 6-time Tony Award winning musical written by 4-time Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein and music by 2-time Grammy Award winner Cyndi Lauper.

Charlie Price, played by Robbie Soto, has reluctantly inherited his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, played by Olivia Lux (Season 13 Top 5 of RuPaul's Drag Race), a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they realized... and discover that when you change your mind, you can change your whole world.

The story and music itself sell the show, but the talent Act has lined up for this show seems to be second to none in the area. Karen Heyser-Paone, who plays Pat, said she was "actually going to take a break from theatre but, after listening and watching the show again, I couldn't resist. As a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, the message of the show is just so beautiful, and the show itself is just so much fun to perform". Alvin Smith aka Onyx D, Pearl, who plays one of Lola's Angels, echoed the statement saying "As a black drag queen with a passion for theatre since I was a child, it was impossible for me not to want to be apart of something that celebrates someone like me because out story is often ignored. It adds another layer to the artistry of drag that many often trivialize". Chasery Simpson-Redman who also plays an Angel said he wanted to do the show even before ACT got the rights to do it. He said "Not only is it a feel-good show that keeps you laughing and singing along, but it also shows the strength and courage of people who are willing to take a chance and step outside their comfort zone".

It is absolutely no secret that drag is "under attack" in our nation currently and Hagerstown is no different. All over the country people are protesting drag shows and pushing a narrative that drag queens are a danger to children. "It can't be further away from the truth" said Robbie Soto, who plays Charlie in the show. "The reality has always been the same. There needs to be someone to blame for things. Drag queens and the LGBTQIA+ community are the target now instead of south park, jerry springer, rock and roll or whoever or whatever else in the past has been blamed". Jon Hall plays Harry in the show. He said "Many people use the word, "tolerance," as what we should strive for when it comes to people who are different than we are. I disagree. We should strive for acceptance of others, not despite the differences, but because them. This show portrays characters who are very different, and who don't get along at all, but who, by the end, find a place of acceptance for one another, and that's beautiful". Mikayla Gilmer who plays Lauren said "It's the perfect time to be doing 'Kinky Boots'. Drag is not a crime"! Jeremy Trammelle, who also plays an angel, said "Drag is an art form. Drag is entertainment. Many of my friends who are Drag Queens are sharing the stage with us for the first time and it's a huge honor. They are human beings and deserve to be treated as such. Do they influence me? Yes! For all the best reasons. Most importantly, they inspire me to be a better person. For me, it's a character I am playing. It's not who I am but as an actor it's a chance at the role of a lifetime". Simpson-Redman added "In our current times, the basic human rights of the LGBTQ+ community is being threatened. We see communities passing laws and ordinances against drag queens, denying medical treatment for our transgender brothers and sisters and not allowing the youth of this country to know our history as a people and a country. If there is one thing this show speak about, it's love. Love for all people no matter what gender, sexually orientation, or color of your skin. It speaks to the love we should be show one another and looking past our differences to the things we all have in common".

Soto said "People can have differences of opinion. I'll never shy away from that or the conversation. What is not and should not be up for debate or conversation is treating human beings with respect and dignity. That is where the entire conversation gets lost and goes off the rails. You don't get to hate people just for being themselves. You don't get to hurt people because you have a difference of opinion. If we can change one person's mind, then we won. That's the goal and that's what I am going into this show hoping to do". Hall said "My hope is that this show gives people perspective. It's okay to be who you really are inside, and we should accept others for who they are as well".

The show is directed by award winning director Scott Ruble. He said "Kinky Boots is a story of acceptance and inclusion. Accepting the Director position on this show was a no brainer. With the status of the world, we live in at this moment, this particular show couldn't resonate more, and this is my opportunity, duty, and honor to make sure it shines for our community. It's exciting to work with RuPaul's Drag Race alum Olivia Lux as Lola, but even more so, it is thrilling to bring together so many different communities and walks of life into one show to tell such a fun and beautiful story"

If you are planning to see the show, and you should, expect all the excitement you can handle! The cast is ready and working and are saying to expect a night you won't forget. Heyser-Paone said "It's a Tony-winning blockbuster of a show. The music, lyrics, and book are just so well done. People should expect a joyous, touching performance from a fabulous group of actor/singer/dancers. Kinky Boots is the complete package".

The show is August 4th and 5th at the historic Maryland Theatre. Tickets can be purchased at Click Here. IF you would like to meet Olivia Lux in person, special meet and greet tickets are available at https://our.show/olivialuxmeet