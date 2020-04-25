CATF and Shepherd Announce Student Fanfare Winners

In collaboration with Shepherd University's School of Music, the Contemporary American Theater Festival announces the student winners of an exciting, creative effort to honor the Festival's 30th anniversary season. Students from the school's theory and composition program were invited to envision a musical fanfare to celebrate the professional theater's vibrant history and future.

Fourth-year music composition major Andelenda Jackson is the winner of the fanfare competition, and music education and music composition major Daniel Morris is the runner-up. Both students will receive cash awards.

"The fanfare is a wonderful way to honor the relationship between CATF and Shepherd University. The collaboration speaks to the synergy that exists between the organizations," CATF trustee and anniversary committee co-chair Susan Mills shares.

Shepherd University judges Dr. Scott Beard, Dr. Mark Cook, and Dr. Kurtis Adams, along with CATF Associate Producing Director Peggy McKowen echo Miller's sentiments and emphasize the significance of this collaboration.

Jackson, a Hagerstown native, has faint memories of plunking out short melodies on her mother's piano. In high school, she set her sights on becoming a composer.

She confessed her composition process depends on her mood. "Somedays I'll put it all down on the page at once and then others I add musical elements one at a time."

For this arrangement, Jackson reimagined a typical fanfare to include modes and keys she doesn't often have the opportunity to use. This musical creativity mirrors the Festival's innovative nature.

Jackson also composed original music for the Department of Contemporary Art & Theater's recent production of Orlando. "I'd never done anything like that before... it was certainly a valuable learning experience."

Runner-up Daniel Morris looked to Russian composer Dmitri Shostakovich to write his fanfare. "I start by thinking about the story I want to tell with the music." Passion for storytelling is another hallmark value of the Festival. In both of their creative processes, Jackson and Morris demonstrate ideals that parallel CATF values.

In response to COVID-19, the Contemporary American Theater Festival rescheduled the upcoming season. Plays originally slated for July of 2020 will be produced next summer. Jackson's fanfare will be performed as part of the theater's opening night celebration in 2021.





