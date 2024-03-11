Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour comes to the Capitol Theatre this month. The event is set for Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 6:00pm.

Blippi is coming to your city for the ultimate curiosity adventure in Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour! So, come on! Dance, sing, and learn with Blippi and special guest Meekah as they discover what makes different cities unique and special. Will there be monster trucks, excavators, and garbage trucks galore? You bet! So get ready to shake those wiggles out and OJ Twist your way through this brand-new musical party

This show contains Flashing Lights, Haze (Fog), and Confetti

