American Shakespeare Center Presents MACBETH
The cast is led by Chris Johnston in the title role.
American Shakespeare Center presents Macbeth, beginning May 13, 2021.
Electrifying and immediate, Macbeth plunges headlong into the darkest depths of the human condition and the toxic underbelly of politics and warfare-with murder begetting murder, and blood thirsting for blood. This twisted tale ends as it began, in the manifestation of a dark prophecy; with one final, fatal blow, the light prevails and tomorrow dawns anew.
Learn more at https://americanshakespearecenter.com/events/macbeth/.
Cast:
- Banquo, Doctor - Brandon Carter
- Macbeth - Chris Johnston
- 2nd Witch, Fleance, Macduff Son, Gentlewoman, Young Siward - Elleon Dobias
- Malcolm, 2nd Murderer - J Molière
- Macduff, 3rd Witch - Jeremy L. West
- Ross - John Harrell
- Lady Macduff, Donalbain, 1st Murderer, Caithness - Meg Rodgers
- Lennox - Meme García
- Duncan, Porter, Old Man, Lord, Siward - Nic Sanchez
- Bloody Captain, 3rd Murderer, Seyton - Sam Saint Ours
- Lady Macbeth - Zoe Speas