American Shakespeare Center presents Macbeth, beginning May 13, 2021.

Electrifying and immediate, Macbeth plunges headlong into the darkest depths of the human condition and the toxic underbelly of politics and warfare-with murder begetting murder, and blood thirsting for blood. This twisted tale ends as it began, in the manifestation of a dark prophecy; with one final, fatal blow, the light prevails and tomorrow dawns anew.

Learn more at https://americanshakespearecenter.com/events/macbeth/.

Cast: