Almost Queen Comes to SERVPRO After Hours Concerts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Almost Queen: A tribute to QUEEN has been added as part of the ‘Tribute Thursdays’ lineup on September 11, 2025 at SERVPRO After Hours Concerts at the Innsbrook Pavilion in Glen Allen, Virginia. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 4, 2025 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for just $15 through April 10th, while supplies last.

They don’t just pay tribute to the legendary band, Almost Queen transports you back in time to experience the magic and essence of Queen themselves. This deliberate four-piece band is “guaranteed to blow your mind” with iconic four-part harmonies and expertly executed musical interludes. Almost Queen’s impressive tribute to Queen is nothing short of breathtaking. The band’s authenticity shines through in their impeccable attention to detail and genuine costumes, while their live energy and precision will leave music fans of all ages with an unforgettable concert experience.

Almost Queen’s concerts are a true testament to the band’s love for Queen’s music. Fans often travel long distances just to experience Almost Queen’s carefully curated setlist featuring Queen’s best-loved songs, like “Somebody to Love,” “Don’t Stop Me Now,” “Fat Bottomed Girls,” and “Radio Ga Ga.” Almost Queen occasionally plays some lesser-known album tracks, such as “Flash,” “Spread Your Wings,” “Love of My Life,” as well as other hidden gems. And of course, no Queen tribute concert would be complete without classics like “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” and “We Are the Champions!” It’s no wonder fans keep coming back for more, attending again and again to experience the music of Queen in a manner that only Almost Queen delivers.

Tickets are on sale now for Face 2 Face - A Tribute to Elton John & Billy Joel on June 5th, EagleMania - The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute Band on June 12th, Get The Led Out on June 19th, Rumours - The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on July 24th, The Ledbetters & Superunknown - Tributes to Pearl Jam & Chris Cornell on June 26th, The Legwarmers: The Ultimate 80’s Tribute Band on July 3rd, Let’s Sing Taylor on July 10th, Yachtley Crew on July 17th, 7 Summers : A Morgan Wallen Tribute Band on July 31st, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on August 7th, Red NOT Chili Peppers + Fooz Fighters on August 14th, Kenny and Luke’s Country Beach Party on Thursday, August 21st, Changes In Latitudes - America's Premiere Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show on August 28th, and Separate Ways The Band - Ultimate Journey Tribute Show on Thursday, September 25th. Additional shows are expected to be announced soon for the 2025 season.

Comments