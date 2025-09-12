AN EVENING WITH CELTIC THUNDER Comes to the Capitol Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An Intimate Evening with Celtic Thunder is more than just a concert—it’s a journey through the group’s incredible legacy. Featuring a carefully curated setlist of their greatest hits, this show will showcase the powerful harmonies, soaring ballads, and electrifying performances that have made Celtic Thunder a household name. From classic Irish folk songs to contemporary favorites, audiences can expect to hear the anthems that have defined Celtic Thunder’s illustrious career.

What makes this show even more special is the reunion of familiar faces. Over the years, Celtic Thunder has been home to some of the finest vocalists in the world, and An Intimate Evening with Celtic Thunder will see Emmet, Damian, Neil and Ronan perform some of Celtic Thunder’s greatest songs and welcome some old friends along the way. Longtime fans will be thrilled to see their favorite voices come together, blending their talents in an atmosphere of warmth and nostalgia.

Since its inception, Celtic Thunder has captivated global audiences with its stunning performances and rich musical heritage. Known for their dynamic stage presence and ability to blend traditional Irish music with contemporary sounds, the group has sold millions of albums and performed on some of the world’s most prestigious stages.

