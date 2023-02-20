ALABAMA STORY Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in May

Alabama Story by Kenneth Jones comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in May. The play will run May 12 - 21.

Political foes, star-crossed friends and one frisky children's author inhabit the same page in a Deep South of the imagination inspired by true events. A controversial children's book about a black rabbit marrying a white rabbit stirs the passions of a segregationist senator and a no-nonsense librarian in 1959 Montgomery.

Meanwhile, former childhood friends - a black man and a white woman - reunite across town, illustrating a highly theatrical Civil Rights tale that brims with heartbreak, humor and hope.