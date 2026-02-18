World Premiere of MIDICULOUS Comes to the Keegan Theatre

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Keegan Theatre has announced the World Premiere of MIDICULOUS, an interactive Choose-Your-Own-Adventure play for teens by acclaimed DC artists and Keegan favorites Drew Anderson and Dwayne Lawson-Brown (the writing duo behind previous hits FROM GUMBO TO MUMBO and PUSH THE BUTTON). Commissioned by Keegan’s Boiler Room Series initiative for new works and education program, Keegan PLAY-RAH-KA, MIDICULOUS takes the mainstage February 24-March 8, 2026.

“This show is such a gift to get to work on,” explains MIDICULOUS Director Savina Barini. “It’s built with middle school students first in mind, and it finds the joy and humor in what can be a hard, confusing time. You can feel the respect and the love Drew and Dwayne have for this age group and this phase of adolescence, and for the teachers guiding students through it. It also goes so hard — the music is fantastic and fun and adds so much to the overall experience. This is a show that talks to young people without condescending to them. It really feels like Theater for Young Audiences at its best. I’m also grateful for this cast, who bring really sharp instincts and a wonderful sense of play into their performances. They all embody the spirit of the show beautifully and it’s a delight to share the rehearsal room with them.”

About the play: Midiculous Middle School. A laughably lopsided social “order” in which students are designated either Queen Bee, Jock, Geek, or Goth – and woe betide any who dare defy their thus declared destiny. Add to this sinister stew a mysterious zombifying virus spread through TikTok dances. How is one to survive all of this “Midiculousness?” By turning to… you. Yes, you! In this Choose-Your-Own-Adventure live theater experience, you decide the outcome of a metaphysical game show where only the winner escapes the prison of pre-teen politics. Let’s get Midiculous!

The cast of MIDICULOUS includes Cynthia Davis (MC), Cristina Sanchez (Perplexa), Tziah Coli (Lateshia Darkheart), Cayla Hall (L'Apostrophe Johnson), Jordan Essex (Ty Tryhard), Christian Emmanuel (Jacque Le Jock), and Darren Badley (Mr. Robinson).

In addition to Director Savina Barini, the creative team of MIDICULOUS includes Kayla A. Warren (Choreographer), Anya Peregrino (Costume & Hair/Wig/Makeup Designer), Niya John (Lighting Designer), Luke Hartwood (Properties Designer), Brandon Cook (Sound Designer), Jeremy Bennett (Projections Designer), Nardia "Zhy" Stowbridge (Sound Engineer), Josh Sticklin (Scenic Designer & Technical Director), Gabrielle Busch (Stage Manager), Carter Zgonina (Assistant Stage Manager), Jared H. Graham (Production Manager), Dan Martin (Lead Electrics Technician), and Isabella Tapia (Revolve Programmer).

MIDICULOUS runs February 24-March 8, 2026 with performances Tuesdays-Fridays at 10:00 am, Saturdays at 8:00 pm, and Sundays at 3:00 pm. Tickets for MIDICULOUS are just $30 for Adults and $20 for Students/Seniors.

Special events scheduled throughout the run include:

Friday, March 6: Cringefest celebration of all things middle school! Join us for an evening of nostalgic fun and games, classic cafeteria snacks, a silent disco, and more! Dress in your middle school best for a chance to win prizes in our costume contest.

Sunday, March 8: Matinee Child Care is available onsite for just $20 with sibling discounts, provided by Keegan PLAY-RAH-KA Teaching Artists. (Limited capacity, advance registration required.)

Sunday, March 8: “Meet the Artists” Talkback immediately following the matinee performance. Free and open to all patrons!

Sunday, March 8: Student Night, which includes discounted tickets to the show for current students with valid student ID - use promo code 29MID - plus an opportunity to socialize with Keegan staff and leadership.