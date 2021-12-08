Woolly Mammoth Announces Extension of Michael R. Jackson's A STRANGE LOOP

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company has extended its engagement of A STRANGE LOOP, Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer-Prize winning musical. Directed by Stephen Brackett, choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, music directed by Rona Siddiqui, and produced in association with Playwrights Horizons and Page 73 Productions, A STRANGE LOOP now runs through January 9, 2022.

A STRANGE LOOP protagonist Usher is a Black queer writer working a job he hates while writing his original musical... about a Black queer writer working a job he hates while writing his original musical. Michael R. Jackson's blistering, mind-blowing, Pulitzer-Prize winning new musical follows a young artist at war with a host of demons - including the punishing thoughts in his head - in an attempt to capture and understand his own strange loop.

A STRANGE LOOP features Jaquel Spivey, in his professional debut, as Usher. He joins original cast members Antwayn Hopper (Thought 6), L Morgan Lee (Thought 1), John-Michael Lyles (Thought 3), James Jackson, Jr. (Thought 2), John-Andrew Morrison (Thought 4), Jason Veasey (Thought 5 and Dance Captain); and Christopher Michael Richardson (Understudy for Usher and Thought 4).

Audiences are welcome to join a series of post-show talkbacks over the course of the run of A STRANGE LOOP. These events will provide be a space to reflect, connect, and build community together, alongside the cast of A STRANGE LOOP and Woolly staff. Visit woollymammoth.net for more information.

The creative team includes Set Designer Arnulfo Maldonado, Costume Designer Montana Levi Blanco, Lighting Designer Jennifer Schriever, Sound Designer Drew Levy, Hair, Wig, and Makeup Designer Cookie Jordan Orchestrator Charlie Rosen, Copyist Adam Wiggins, BOLD Assistant Director Nemuna Ceesay, Associate Scenic Designer Corey Umlauf, Assistant Music Director Jacinth Greywoode, Associate Lighting Designer Aaron Tacy, Assistant Sound Designer Cresent Haynes, Associate Costume Designer Azalea Fairley, Associate Choreographer Candace Taylor, Associate Hair, Wig and Makeup Designer Joya Giambrone, Intimacy Choreographer Chelsea Pace, Associate Orchestrator Bryan Carter, Production Manager Ross Leonard, Music Contractor Walter Bobby McCoy, Production Stage manager Erin Gioia Albrecht, Assistant Stage Manager Victoria Whooper, and Production Assistants Narissa Agustin and Andie Burns.

A STRANGE LOOP made its World Premiere at Playwrights Horizons in May 2019 to sold-out crowds. The show quickly became a critical favorite, praised as "exhilarating and wickedly funny" by New York Magazine's Sara Holdren and "some of the most vital work in American theater" by The New York Times' Wesley Morris. Following the successful run, A STRANGE LOOP was the recipient of five Drama Desk Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards, six Outer Critics Circle honors, two Obie awards, one Off-Broadway Alliance Award, and the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. Michael R. Jackson was awarded the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in Drama.

DISTANCED PERFORMANCES

Distanced Performances are available on December 14 at 8pm and December 22 at 3pm for those who feel more comfortable in a theatre when seated only directly beside members of their own party or alone. All seats to the side, in front, and behind each party (of any size) will be blocked off and unavailable to other audience members, creating a distanced seating experience.

ACCESSIBLE PERFORMANCES

Woolly Mammoth is committed to making its performances available to the community. Open Captioned, ASL Interpreted, and Audio Described performances are available for select performances throughout the run of A STRANGE LOOP.

Open Captioned performances feature permanently visible, on-screen text description that displays dialogue, identifies speakers, and describes other relevant sounds.

ASL Interpreted performances feature interpreters placed inside the theatre who translate what the actors are saying and expressing to the audience.

Audio Described performances feature live narration interspersed with the actors' dialogue that is used to provide information surrounding key visual elements.

Assistive Listening Devices are available for all performances. Transmitters and accompanying headsets and ear speakers are available at the Box Office.

SCHEDULE

A STRANGE LOOP now runs through January 9, 2022. Upcoming performances take place Tuesday - Friday at 8 pm; Saturday at 3 pm and 8 pm; and Sunday at 2 pm and 7 pm (except December 12, which features a 7pm performance only); and Monday, December 27 at 8 pm.

WOOLLY MAMMOTH'S HEALTH & SAFETY PROTOCOL

Entrance to any event at Woolly Mammoth will require proof of vaccination or, for those who are not vaccinated, proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the event start time. Woolly Mammoth is currently NOT accepting proof of vaccination through mobile or third-party apps (Excelsior Pass, Bindle, etc.). Masks must also be worn at all times while in the building.



TICKETS

Single tickets start at $32. Twenty-eight (28) Pay-What-You-Will tickets are also available to every single performance by selecting the PWYW seats and adjusting the ticket price.

All Single Tickets are available at woollymammoth.net, by phone at (202) 393-3939, and via email at tickets@woollymammoth.net.

Patrons who are 30-years-old and younger may, at any time, purchase Section C tickets for $20 to any performance. There are also discounts available for educators, first responders and active US military personnel, spouses, and veterans. More information is available at woollymammoth.net.