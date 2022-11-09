Well Known DC Leaders, Artists and Activists Gather For Improv at WIT!

From November 18 through December 17, Washington Improv Theater (WIT) presents Ask Me Anything: Changemakers, a series of shows that feature well-known DMV residents that are making the world a better place. Each special guest will be interviewed and take questions from the audience in a live setting. That discussion will then serve as inspiration for WIT performers to improvise afterward. The run of shows will also feature warm-up performances by WIT company ensembles. Each night features a different lineup and no two shows will be the same. The shows will take place at WIT's current home, Studio Theatre (1501 14th Street, NW) in their Mead Theater.

The first weekend of special guests features Brian Jenkins (11/18), the Executive Director of the Armed Services Arts Partnership, followed by local activist and former Democratic candidate for DC Council Chair, Erin Palmer (11/19).

November 26 features the highly acclaimed artist, writer, and director Holly Bass. Bass has been featured in myriad publications, from The New York Times to The Washington Post to The Village Voice and is also currently the National Director for Turnaround Arts at the Kennedy Center-a program that uses art to transform schools facing severe inequities.

On December 2 Gretchen Goldman, the White House Assistant Director for Environmental Science, Engineering, Policy, and Justice, takes the stage. Goldman had a photo go viral during the pandemic (she gave a TV interview while wearing shorts in a room strewn with toys) that captured the demands of being a working parent. Goldman will be followed by Rahama Wright (12/3), a social entrepreneur, women's advocate, and founder of Shea Yeleen, a shea butter company that empowers women in Africa. Wright is frequently featured on MSNBC, BET, and local DC affiliates.

December 9 and 10 will be a special LGBTQ+ weekend that features trans activist, veteran, and former Director of Communications for Catholics for Choice, Charlotte Clymer (12/9). Clymer is also a social media influencer with nearly half a million followers on Twitter and in 2020 was included in Forbes 40 under 40 in the "Government and Politics'' category. On December 10, the special guest will be Dixon Osburn who played a pivotal role in dismantling the Pentagon's "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" policy and is the author of the book "Mission Possible: The Story of Repealing Don't Ask, Don't Tell." This weekend of shows is sponsored by a grant from the DC Mayor's Office of LGBTQ Affairs.

A final weekend of special guests will be announced in the coming days. Those details will be available soon.

Tickets for each show are $15 with a limited availability of affordably priced tickets. Masks are required for all patrons in performance spaces. WIT encourages the use of medical-grade masks (like surgical masks).