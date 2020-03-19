Washington, DC Council Passes Bill to Provide Relief to Theatre Professionals

According to DC Theatre Scene, Washington DC's council has passed a bill that could provide relief for theatre professionals who have lost work due to COVID-19.

The legislation, would allow nonprofits and self-employed individuals not eligible for unemployment compensation to apply to the Mayor for a grant if they suffer "financial distress caused by a reduction in business revenue due to the circumstances giving rise to or resulting from the public health emergency."

The money they received could be used to pay employees and continue their benefits, pay operating costs, or repay loans.

DC theatre companies would be able to use the money to pay their staff or actors that are continuing to be paid for cancelled performances. Theatres that have closed down entirely will still be able to apply for benefits to pay their debt service and other operating costs.

Read more on DC Theatre Scene.





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You