Washington Concert Opera to Present Mozart's LA CLEMENZA DI TITO and VERDI'S LUISA MILLER

The first Washington Concert Opera performance of 2025 takes place on Saturday, March 1st at 6pm when they honor the remarkable W.A. Mozart by presenting his La clemenza di Tito. The critically-acclaimed soprano Tamara Wilson will return to the WCO stage playing the part of “Vitellia.” All making their WCO debuts, are Stephanie Doche as “Sesto,” Meridian Prall (recent Met Opera Laffont Competition winner) as “Annio,” and Raven McMillon (recent Grand Finals Winner of the Metropolitan Opera’s Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition) as “Servilia.” Tenor Edgardo Rocha, one of today’s foremost interpreters of Bel Canto repertoire, will perform as the Roman Emperor “Tito.”

Written in the last year of Mozart’s life, La clemenza di Tito premiered in Prague in 1791 for the coronation of Emperor Leopold II. An opera seria, Mozart began the work while still finishing Die Zauberflöte. As a testament to Mozart’s prolific output during his tragically short life, it is believed that the opera could have been composed in as little as 18 days. In the years following Mozart’s death, La clemenza di Tito became one of his most popular works, though today not performed as often as many of his other operas - it is admired for its serene beauty and restraint.

A pre-performance talk is included in the price of a performance ticket and will begin at 5pm at Lisner, led by WCO co-founder Peter Russell.

Later in the spring, WCO will round out their season on Sunday, April 13, 2025, with Verdi’s Luisa Miller. Making her role debut is the renowned soprano, Angel Blue in the role of “Luisa”. As the object of Luisa’s affection, rising-star tenor Kang Wang will join as “Rodolfo,” while baritone George Gagnidze plays the role of “Miller.” Bass Morris Robinson will perform as “Walter.” All three principal roles will be making their WCO debuts.

