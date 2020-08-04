Washington Chorus Announces 2020-21 Season Lineup

The Washington Chorus has announced its lineup for the 2020-21 season. This is the debut season for artistic director Dr. Eugene Rogers.

Check out the full lineup below!

VIRTUAL OPEN SINGS

Co-presented by Berkshire Choral International and The Washington Chorus

Friday, September 4, 2020

Friday, October 30, 2020

Friday, December 11, 2020

Digital program; online only

What is it: educational Open Sings series for choral singers across the globe, featuring three acclaimed choral conductors - Dr. Eugene Rogers, Katherine FitzGibbon, and Rob Istad - leading sessions on the history and context of major choral works, then hosting Open Sings for choral singers to sing along from home. Each sing along will include a study session and masterclass on the chosen work(s), as well as time to socialize and connect with fellow singers from around the country and, perhaps, the globe. Then join us again at the end of the week for an at-home Virtual Open Sing alongside your new singer friends, where you'll sing along to this work with a recording of the conductor's choosing.

Tickets: $15 per Virtual Open Songs if purchased individually, or $40 for the series; on sale online now at thewashingtonchorus.ticketspice.com/tickets.

TWC 60TH BIRTHDAY BASH

Saturday, October 3, 2020, 7:00 pm Eastern

Digital program; online only

What is it: a one-of-a-kind global House Party slash virtual gala event

Tickets: FREE to all who'd like to attend! Sign up to host an at-home house party (whether for one or with family/friends) online now at thewashingtonchorus.org/host-a-twc-party.

CANTATA FOR A MORE HOPEFUL TOMORROW

Saturday, November 14, 2020, 7:30 pm

Digital program; online only

What is it: an innovative new short film directed by Emmy award winning filmmaker Bob Berg that tells a story from despair to hope, inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic, set to a new score for virtual chorus commissioned by The Washington Chorus and composed by acclaimed American composer Damien Geter. Sung and recorded virtually by The Washington Chorus, led by Dr. Eugene Rogers.

Collaborators: soloists including Virginia native, soprano Aundi Marie Moore (recently seen in the Metropolitan Opera revival of "Porgy and Bess")

Tickets: $15 all tickets, on sale now at thewashingtonchorus.ticketspice.com/tickets.

A CANDLELIGHT CHRISTMAS

i??Friday, December 18, 2020, 7:30 pm

Saturday, December 19, 2020, 7:30 pm

Sunday, December 20, 2020, 3:00 pm

Digital programs; online only

What is it: a beloved D.C. tradition for over 30 years, TWC reimagines its annual Candlelight Christmas concert in a beautifully produced show filmed live at the Music Center at Strathmore with socially distanced performances, guest soloists, and carol sing-alongs. For the tens of thousands of audience members that have enjoyed TWC's annual Candlelight Christmas - or for those who've always wanted to, but never could or did - this is your can't-miss holiday concert. Presented in one hour with no intermission featuring members of The Washington Chorus with organ, soloists, guest "Side by Side" high school chorus from Duke Ellington School of the Arts, bells, and much more.

Collaborators: Duke Ellington School of the Arts Chorus (Dr. Monique Holmes-Spells, conductor); new works commissioned for TWC by composers Bob Shafer (TWC Artistic Director: 1972-2007) and J. David Moore; soloists and other collaborators to be announced.

Tickets: $15 to $60, on sale now at thewashingtonchorus.ticketspice.com/tickets.

THE MAHOGANY SERIES

Spring 2021 / Exact Date and/or Venue TBA

Hybrid online and, if possible, intimate in-person gatherings

What is it: in this new TWC initiative created by Dr. Eugene Rogers to center voices and composers of color, the Mahogany Series brings together D.C. regional and international collaborators across multiple genres of music-and even across art forms-to explore the roots of American choral music and to shine a light on historically underrepresented voices and composers.

Tickets: on sale starting January of 2021

TWC IN COLLABORATION WITH THE NATIONAL SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

June 2021 / Exact dates and times TBA

John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall

What is it: part of NSO's "Beethoven @ 250" festival

Tickets: on sale starting March of 2021

