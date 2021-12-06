Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards; First Stats Announced!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. Check out the current standings below! Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January. Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating. Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st! Here are the current standings for Washington, DC: Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Josie Corrado - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fauquier Community Theater 41%



YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN

15%

WORKING

14%

Sam Fox -- Wildwood Summer TheatreBen Simpson -- Port Tobacco Play.

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Heidi Santschi - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fauquier Community Theater 31%

Anna Klinger - THE ICE ADVENTURES - Imagination Stage 17%

Quentin N. Sagers - WORKING - Port Tobacco Play. 13%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

QWEEN JEAN - THE AMEN CORNER - Shakespeare Theatre Company 57%

Shadia Hafiz - GOOD PEOPLE - Keegan Theatre 43%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Matt Moore - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fauquier Community Theater 41%

Mayumi Griffie - RAGTIME - OVATIONS THEATRE 19%

Ben Simpson - WORKING - Port Tobacco Play. 18%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Isabel Franklin - THE RIGHT INGREDIENTS - Sunshine Projects 28%

Matt Moore - THE SHOW MUST GO ON - Seton 28%

Jacqueline Youm - A BLACK & WHITE COOKIE - Silver Spring Stage 26%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Gerrad A Taylor - TIME IS ON OUR SIDE - Perisphere Theater 31%

Holly Twyford - BECOMING DR. RUTH - Theater J 19%

Whitney White - THE AMEN CORNER - Shakespeare Theatre Company 16%



Best Direction Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Tristen Geren - DAYLIGHT: A MAROON 5 MUSICAL - Sunshine Projects 26%

Matt Moore - THE SHOW MUST GO ON - Seton 15%

Arielle Seidman-Joria - THE CHOSEN - Globe Openstage 8%



Best Direction Of A Stream (Professional)

Stefan Sittig - FRANKIE & JOHNNY - MetroStage 18%

Aaron Posner - The Humans - Olney Theatre Center 15%

Rex Daugherty - SIDE-WALKS - Solas Nua 14%



Best Editing Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Jon Yune - VOICES HEARD (LIVESTREAM OPTION) - Sunshine Projects 33%

Jason Klonkowski - WORKING - Port Tobacco Play. 20%

Stephen Deming - A BLACK AND WHITE COOKIE - Silver Spring Stage 16%



Best Editing Of A Stream (Professional)

Joo Kno Media - ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE: HOW SHAKESPEARE INVENTED THE VILLAIN - Shakespeare Theatre Company 37%

Josh Sticklin - AN IRISH CAROL - Keegan Theatre 27%

Patrick W. Lord - SIDE-WALKS - Solas Nua 27%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Dan Martin - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fauquier Community Theater 42%

Jason Klonkowski - WORKING - Port Tobacco Play. 19%

Bryan Stopak - RAGTIME - OVATIONS THEATRE 13%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Elizabeth A. Coco - ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE: HOW SHAKESPEARE INVENTED THE VILLAIN - Shakespeare Theatre Company 28%

Jessica Hung Han Yun - BLINDNESS - Shakespeare Theatre Company 27%

Adam Honoré - THE AMEN CORNER - Shakespeare Theatre Company 26%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fauquier Community Theater 38%

WORKING - Port Tobacco Play. 16%

RAGTIME - Ovations Theatre 10%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Kelly Snow - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fauquier Community Theater 21%

Cassandra Murphy - WORKING - Port Tobacco Play. 17%

Sam Salem - AMERICAN IDIOT - OVATIONS THEATRE 16%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Susannah Lovegrove - TICKS - Sunshine Projects 26%

Kira Simmons - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Montgomery Playhouse 12%

Melvin Smith - A BLACK AND WHITE COOKIE - Silver Spring Stage 10%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Jordan Brown - TIME IS ON OUR SIDE - Perisphere Theater 20%

Emily Dalton - TIME IS ON OUR SIDE - Perisphere Theater 17%

Naomi Jacobson - BECOMING DR. RUTH - Theater J 17%



Best Performer In A Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

Isabel Franklin - THERE'S NOTHING HOLDIN' ME BACK: A SHAWN MENDES MUSICAL - Sunshine Projects 43%

Cassandra Murphy - WORKING - Port Tobacco Play. 31%

Caroline Davenport - LES MISERABLES - Levine Performance Institute 13%



Best Performer In A Streaming Musical (Professional)

Bobby Smith - SIMPLY SONDHEIM - Signature Theatre 45%

Lisa Stephen Friday - TRANS AM - Keegan Theatre 20%

Taylor Witt - FIRST DATE - NextStop Theatre Company 20%



Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

Michael Angeloni - THE CHOSEN - Globe Openstage 13%

Melvin Smith - A BLACK & WHITE COOKIE - Silver Spring Stage 8%

Elizabeth Weiss - CLUE! STAY-AT-HOME - Theatre@CBT 7%



Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Professional)

Patrick Page - ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE: HOW SHAKESPEARE INVENTED THE VILLAIN - Shakespeare Theatre Company 22%

Veronica Del Cerro - FRANKIE & JOHNNY - MetroStage 16%

Tom Story - MOTHERS & SONS - MetroStage 9%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

TICKS - Sunshine Projects 23%

A BLACK & WHITE COOKIE - Silver Spring Stage 17%

CLUE! STAY-AT-HOME - Theatre@CBT 15%



Best Play (Professional)

TIME IS ON OUR SIDE - Perisphere Theater 25%

HENRY V - American Shakespeare Center 13%

THE AMEN CORNER - Shakespeare Theatre Company 12%



Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Non-Professional)

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fauquier Community Theater 34%

VOICES HEARD - Sunshine Projects 20%

A BLACK AND WHITE COOKIE - Silver Spring Stage 13%



Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Professional)

TIME IS ON OUR SIDE - Perisphere Theater 33%

BECOMING DR. RUTH - Theater J 15%

ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE: HOW SHAKESPEARE INVENTED THE VILLAIN - Shakespeare Theatre Company 11%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

James Maxted - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fauquier Community Theater 36%

Danielle Harris and Bethany Regalbuto - THE ICE ADVENTURES - Imagination Stage 18%

Jason Klonkowski - WORKING - Port Tobacco Play. 14%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Greg Stevens - TIME IS ON OUR SIDE - Perisphere Theater 33%

Paige Hathaway - BECOMING DR. RUTH - Theater J 28%

Matthew J. Keenan - GOOD PEOPLE - Keegan Theatre 15%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Scott Volpert - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fauquier Community Theater 41%

Stephen Indrisano - THE ICE ADVENTURES - Imagination Stage 19%

Jason Klonkowski - WORKING - Port Tobacco Play. 14%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Gordon Nimmo-Smith and Tosin Olufolabi - IN THE MIDDLE OF THE FIELDS - Solas Nua 36%

Broken Chord - THE AMEN CORNER - Shakespeare Theatre Company 32%

Dan Deiter - GOOD PEOPLE - Keegan Theatre 17%



Best Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

DAYLIGHT: A MAROON 5 MUSICAL - Sunshine Projects 43%

LES MISERABLES - Levine Performance Institute 28%

GUTENBERG THE MUSICAL! - Greenbelt Arts Center 19%



Best Streaming Musical (Professional)

FIRST DATE - NextStop Theatre Company 73%

TRANS AM - Keegan Theatre 27%



Best Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

WORKING - Port Tobacco Players 21%

A BLACK & WHITE COOKIE - Silver Spring Stage 12%

THE CHOSEN - Globe Openstage 10%



Best Streaming Play (Professional)

Olney Theatre Center - The Humans - Olney Theatre Center 22%

ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE: HOW SHAKESPEARE INVENTED THE VILLAIN - Shakespeare Theatre Company 20%

FRANKIE & JOHNNY - MetroStage 19%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Scott Pierce - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fauquier Community Theater 19%

Chant'l Martin - WORKING - Port Tobacco Play. 18%

Josh Carias - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fauquier Community Theater 17%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Kara Kuczkowski - THE RIGHT INGREDIENTS - Sunshine Projects 35%

Paul Brewster - A BLACK&WHITE COOKIE - Silver Spring Stage 22%

Dejeanette Horn - FENCES - Little Theatre of Alexandria 11%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Leo Delgado - TIME IS ON OUR SIDE - Perisphere Theater 28%

Pauline Lamb - TIME IS ON OUR SIDE - Perisphere Theater 16%

Roz White - THE AMEN CORNER - Shakespeare Theatre Company 11%



Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

Brenden Haley - DAYLIGHT: A MAROON 5 MUSICAL - Sunshine Projects 26%

Jane Margulies Kalbfeld - LITTLE WOMEN - The Heritage Players 26%

Rick Wathen - WORKING - Port Tobacco Play. 26%



Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

Shemika Berry - WORKING - Port Tobacco Play. 31%

Jane Margulies Kalbfeld - THE CHOSEN - Globe Openstage 11%

Jacqueline Youm - YELLA JACK - JaYo Theatre 9%

