Video: A WRINKLE IN TIME Cast Sing National Anthem at Nationals Park

Cast members of Arena Stage's production of A Wrinkle in Time performed the National Anthem at Nationals Park before the Washington Nationals v. Detroit Tigers game on July 3, 2025. Performers included Alex De Bard, Aidan Joyce, Rebecca Madeira, Edward L. Simon, Ronald Joe Williams, and Jayke Workman. See the video here!

The production at the Arena Stage opened on June 12, and the cast includes Nicholas Barrón as Calvin, Tony nominee Amber Gray as Mrs. Whatsit, Taylor Iman Jones as Meg Murry, Vicki Lewis as Mrs. Which, Mateo Lizcano as Charles Wallace, and Stacey Sargeant as Mrs. Who.

About the Show

A Wrinkle in Time is an interstellar world-premiere musical adaptation based on the classic novel by Madeleine L'Engle that has captured the hearts and imaginations of generations. The musical features a book by Doris Duke Artist Award recipient Lauren Yee and music and lyrics by two-time Obie Award winner Heather Christian.

Meg Murry's father was experimenting with time travel and The Fifth Dimension when he mysteriously disappeared. Now, Meg, her friend Calvin, and her younger brother Charles Wallace must race to rescue him. Can they outwit the forces of evil they will encounter on their heart-stopping journey through space? Join Meg on this epic quest in an adventurous new musical adaptation of Madeleine L'Engle's Newbery Medal-winning classic novel that will energize your spirit, expand your imagination, and inspire you to believe that love, friendship, and courage can conquer all.