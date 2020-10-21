Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Watch a Clip From Signature's GUN & POWDER, Plus a Message From Awa Sal Secka

Signature released this video as part of its Signature Strong series.

Oct. 21, 2020  

Signature Theatre has released a new video as part of its Signature Strong series.

In the video, you will hear a message from Awa Sal Secka, as well as revisit GUN & POWDER from Signature's 2019/20 season.

Check out the clip below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


