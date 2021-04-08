VIDEO: Judy Kuhn, Daniel J. Watts and More Join 11th Episode of THE SIGNATURE SHOW

Signature Theatre has released the eleventh episode of The Signature Show, a free half-hour digital experience featuring performances by acclaimed artists, interviews, celebration of new musical voices and memories of Signature's past and a glimpse into its future. This episode features an interview with Broadway icon Judy Kuhn, a clip from Daniel J. Watts' The Jam: Only Child, a performance of "I Know Him So Well" from Chess by the 2010 Signature production stars Eleasha Gamble and Jill Paice, the reuniting of Jimmy Mavrikes and Lukas James Miller with the Girlfriend band for a performance of "Girlfriend," and concludes with Robbie Schaefer performing "Here Comes the Sun."

Watch below!

The eleventh episode, directed and produced by Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Signature's Simply Sondheim, A Chorus Line), features Eleasha Gamble (Signature's Chess, Olney Theatre Center's Mary Stuart), Judy Kuhn (Broadway's Fun Home, Les Misérables), Jimmy Mavrikes (Signature's Girlfriend, Arena Stage's Fiddler on the Roof), Lukas James Miller (Signature's Girlfriend, National Tour of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella), Jill Paice (Signature's Chess, Broadway's The Woman in White), Robbie Schaefer (Signature's Light Years, Signature Vinyl), Daniel J. Watts (Signature's Daniel J. Watts' The Jam: Only Child, Broadway's Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), and the Girlfriend band: Britt Bonney, Beth Cannon, Erika Johnson, and Nicole Saphos.