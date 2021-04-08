Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stream Now
Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

VIDEO: Judy Kuhn, Daniel J. Watts and More Join 11th Episode of THE SIGNATURE SHOW

The episode also features Eleasha Gamble, Jimmy Mavrikes, Lukas James Miller, Jill Paice, Robbie Schaefer, and the Girlfriend band.

Apr. 8, 2021  

Signature Theatre has released the eleventh episode of The Signature Show, a free half-hour digital experience featuring performances by acclaimed artists, interviews, celebration of new musical voices and memories of Signature's past and a glimpse into its future. This episode features an interview with Broadway icon Judy Kuhn, a clip from Daniel J. Watts' The Jam: Only Child, a performance of "I Know Him So Well" from Chess by the 2010 Signature production stars Eleasha Gamble and Jill Paice, the reuniting of Jimmy Mavrikes and Lukas James Miller with the Girlfriend band for a performance of "Girlfriend," and concludes with Robbie Schaefer performing "Here Comes the Sun."

Watch below!

The eleventh episode, directed and produced by Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Signature's Simply Sondheim, A Chorus Line), features Eleasha Gamble (Signature's Chess, Olney Theatre Center's Mary Stuart), Judy Kuhn (Broadway's Fun Home, Les Misérables), Jimmy Mavrikes (Signature's Girlfriend, Arena Stage's Fiddler on the Roof), Lukas James Miller (Signature's Girlfriend, National Tour of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella), Jill Paice (Signature's Chess, Broadway's The Woman in White), Robbie Schaefer (Signature's Light Years, Signature Vinyl), Daniel J. Watts (Signature's Daniel J. Watts' The Jam: Only Child, Broadway's Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), and the Girlfriend band: Britt Bonney, Beth Cannon, Erika Johnson, and Nicole Saphos.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Next On Stage T-Shirt
Courtney Reed: Woman Running Kingdom Onesie
A 5, 6, 7, 8 Poster

Related Articles
Tony- Nominated Composer Joe Iconis To Perform At Adelphi University Photo

Tony- Nominated Composer Joe Iconis To Perform At Adelphi University

VIDEO: Watch CURSED Benefit Concert for BC/EFA- Live at 7:30pm Photo

VIDEO: Watch CURSED Benefit Concert for BC/EFA- Live at 7:30pm

VIDEO: Bradley Gibson Tells Audition Stories & More on 32 BAR CUT Photo

VIDEO: Bradley Gibson Tells Audition Stories & More on 32 BAR CUT

VIDEO: 2012 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is Now Streaming Photo

VIDEO: 2012 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is Now Streaming


More Hot Stories For You

  • Ector Theatre Reopens Newly Renovated Space
  • Texas Theatre And Dance Presents FALL THE HOUSE Ad Part Of UT New Theatre
  • The Long Center Announces THE DROP-IN Concert Series
  • Tickets On Sale For LOVE SPRINGS ETERNAL at The Hill Country Community Theatre