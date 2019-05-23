Unexpected Stage Company Presents Samuel D. Hunter's THE FEW

This summer marks the 10th season for Unexpected Stage Company, which will present The Few, a drama about the search for connection by MacArthur Foundation Genius Grant recipient Samuel D. Hunter (A Bright New Boise). The production will run July 11 to August 4 in the Fireside Room, an intimate 38-seat venue at the River Road Unitarian Universalist Congregation Building, located at 6301 River Road in Bethesda.

General admission tickets, priced $10 to $29.50, are on sale via phone at 800-838-3006, online at www.unexpectedstage.org, and at the door subject to availability. A special Pay-What-You-Wish preview performance is scheduled for Thursday, July 11, at 7:30 p.m.; reservations are recommended. For information, please call 301-337-8290 or visit www.unexpectedstage.org.

It's 1999; uncertainty and instability are in the air. Four years earlier, Bryan abandoned his labor of love, a newspaper for truckers that he founded with his friends. Now he's returned to small-town Idaho with no word of where he's been, and everything has changed. One friend is gone, the other his former lover has traded idealism for realism, and their new-ish co-worker is emotionally invested in a paper now filled with personal ads instead of perspectives. Hunter's play is a "compassionate, gently-hued drama about lonely lives" (The New York Times) desperately searching for a renewed faith in humanity.

The cast of The Few features Baakari Wilder (Broadway's Bring in Da Noise, Bring in Da Funk; Unexpected Stage Company's Trifles) as Bryan, Dawn Thomas Reidy (Unexpected Stage Company's Romeo and Juliet: Love Knows No Bounds) as QZ, and Andrew Flurer (Pallas Theatre Collective's Assassins) as Matthew. Voiceover actors currently include award-winning D.C.-area playwright Audrey Cefaly, Ira Joe Fisher (former weather reporter for the CBS Saturday Early Show), Michael Grenham (executive manager and conservatory director at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting), and Zach Brewster-Geisz (Unexpected Stage Company's Oblivion).





