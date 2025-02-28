Theatre Alliance Closes Season with AMERICAN FAST

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theater Alliance is set to close its season with American Fast, a gripping and timely play that explores the intense world of March Madness while delving into the complexities of faith, identity, and intergenerational expectations. The show was written by Kareem Fahmy and directed by Reginald L. Douglas. The location will be at their pop-up venue in Southwest DC.

Along with the ensemble, the cast includes Gigi Cammarato as Khady Salama, Travis Xavier as Gabe, Raghad Maklouf as Suzan, and Renee Elizabeth Wilson as Coach.



Creative team includes Reginald L. Douglas (Artistic Director of Mosaic Theater Company), Nadir Bey (Scenic Design), Minjoo Kim (Lighting Design), Cidney Forkpah (Costumes Design), Hailey LaRoe (Projections Design), Brandon Cook and Sayf Turkomani (Sound Design), Isabel Simoes deCarvalho (Props Design), and Logan Benson (Assistant Costumes Design & Wardrobe Supervisor). Choreography is done by Siani Nicole and Nathanael Hatchett.

