The Drunk Shakespeare Society Sinks Its Teeth Into DRUNK DRACULA

Brass Jar Productions has announced that starting on Wednesday, September 24 and running through Sunday, November 2, Drunk Dracula will stalk toward the stage in the latest incarnation of the beloved underground phenomenon, Drunk Shakespeare. In the must-see event of the spooky season, a blood-sucking villain comes to take over the nation’s capital – a circumstance that surely no one in DC can relate to at all.

Drunk Dracula is adapted from Bram Stoker’s original story, written by Lori Wolter Hudson and directed by Michelle Cowles. The play takes place at The Sage Theatre (1100 13th St., NW), a hidden library speakeasy in the heart of Washington D.C.

As is tradition, each performance will see one of the actors down five shots of liquor and dive headfirst into history’s most iconic horror story. After centuries of being cooped up in his creepy old castle, Transylvania’s thirstiest bachelor is in need of fresh blood to maintain his youthful looks and chiseled physique. Now he’s ready to take a giant bite out of DC. The only hope to stop him is a Scooby Doo-esque gang of vampire hunters led by the one-and-only Buffy Van Yuengling. This hilarious retelling promises to be more fantastic than a Twilight marathon. Prepare for a spooky night of booze-infused laughs...and maybe even a bit of necking.



The Drunk Shakespeare Society is comprised of a rotating ensemble of actors including Jordan Brown, Alexander Bryan, Matt Castleman, Ian Charles, Julia Link, Sarah Middough, Vish Shukla, Jacob Thompson, Tia Thomas, and Erin Viets.

A New York Times Critics Pick, Drunk Shakespeare plays begin with one professional actor drinking more than five shots of liquor before attempting to lead the cast through a Shakespeare play (or in this case, a Bram Stoker novel) in under 90 minutes. The results are messy and outrageous. Every night is different and truly anything can happen. This performance will feature both spooky, Halloween fun, and as always, plenty of pop culture references.

Performances of Drunk Dracula take place Tuesday through Sunday. Tickets start at $49 and are available for purchase online at drunkdracula.com, where a full performance schedule is also available. A Royal Experience for two is available at each performance for $500. The Royal Experience includes VIP hand-carved throne seating while you indulge in the society’s finest offerings: a bottle of champagne, two hand-crafted cocktails, delicious treats, and the ability to influence the performance as the Count and Countess.

Drunk Shakespeare is currently performing in New York City, Chicago, D.C., Phoenix, and Houston.