Spotlight: THE BEDWETTER at Arena Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ten-year-old Sarah faces a new school, her parents’ divorce, and an embarrassing secret you’ll never guess (unless you read the title) as Emmy winner Silverman’s bestselling memoir comes to life in The Bedwetter - A New Musical. F

eaturing a book co-written by Silverman and Tony nominee Joshua Harmon (Prayer for the French Republic) and music by Grammy and Emmy winner Adam Schlesinger (Fountains of Wayne, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), this is the musical story of a funny little girl with clinical depression.

Comments