Spotlight: THE BEDWETTER at Arena Stage

THE BEDWETTER at Arena Stage

Sarah Silverman's The Bedwetter at Arena Stage – You'll Laugh So Hard You'll...Well...You'll See...

By: Feb. 09, 2025
Ten-year-old Sarah faces a new school, her parents’ divorce, and an embarrassing secret you’ll never guess (unless you read the title) as Emmy winner Silverman’s bestselling memoir comes to life in The Bedwetter - A New Musical. F

eaturing a book co-written by Silverman and Tony nominee Joshua Harmon (Prayer for the French Republic) and music by Grammy and Emmy winner Adam Schlesinger (Fountains of Wayne, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), this is the musical story of a funny little girl with clinical depression.





