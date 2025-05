Spotlight: HEAD OVER HEELS at Constellation Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Songs by The Go-Go's Based on The Arcadia by Sir Philip Sidney Conceived and Original Book by Jeff Whitty Adapted by James Magruder Directed by Allison Arkell Stockman​ This joyous and jaunty jukebox musical features the music of 80’s rock band The Go-Go's.

Inspired by the epic story of Arcadia, Head Over Heels is a celebration of self-discovery and queer identity, weaving together Renaissance romance and Greek comedy with fantasy and gender-bending in a laugh-out-loud love story.

Comments

Best Musical - Live Standings Maybe Happy Ending - 27% Operation Mincemeat - 18% Death Becomes Her - 17% Vote Now!