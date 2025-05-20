Spotlight: HEAD OVER HEELS at Constellation Theatre Company

Late in Julia Izumi's play, Akira Kurosawa Explains His Movies and Yogurt (with live and active cultures!), one of the characters asks, 'Is that what the whole yogurt thing is about because I'm not getting it?' It's one of several goofball/meta moments in this very theatrical play and marks the spot where Izumi acknowledges that her chosen title may not make sense. But the play itself very much makes sense.