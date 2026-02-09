Silver Spring Stage Will Premiere Live Reading of AOC AND THE UNTOLD STORY OF THE 2028 ELECTION, PART ONE

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bi-partisan political satire is back! From Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Donald Trump, J.D. Vance to Zohran Mamdani and all the powerful in-between, Gary Morgenstein's new play AOC and The Untold Story of the 2028 Election, Part One, makes fun of everyone. The world premiere live reading will be on President's Day - well d'uh - Monday, February 16 at 2pm at Silver Spring Stage,10145 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring, Maryland.

The free event will be directed by award-winning director-actress Jackie Youm and will also be live streamed. A talkback will be held following the reading.

The reading stars Jacqueline Elisabeth, Paul Brewster, Sue Ann Staake, Mark Regini, Aparna Sri, Pâte Dward, Sandra Bogan, Darcella Owens, Scott Softko, Mike Kroboth, Laurence Kleinman, Zach Shields, Vanessa Markowitz, Jena Duka, Adam Vinson, Marge McGugan with stage directions by Malane Silver.

Said award-winning playwright Gary Morgenstein: "Political satire is an ancient theatrical tradition. Yes, our times are very challenging. But instead of trying to change someone's opinion - like that ever happens - losing friends and family members, maybe your job, taking blood pressure meds and going around in a perpetually agitated state, how about we trying laughing? It's a whole lot healthier. And let's be honest - don't all our politicians deserve to be made fun of?"