SPEAKEASY Arrives To National Harbor Next Month

The National Harbor's Waterfront District premiere restaurant, Bond 45 and New York Producer Holly-Anne Devlin announced today that SPEAKEASY At The Sunset Room, an all-in-one immersive mixology experience that combines the worlds of cirque, illusion, burlesque and musical theatre with an upscale cocktail flight will open at the Sunset Room in National Harbor for a limited engagement this summer following a sold out run in New York City. Speakeasy will begin performances on Friday, July 1, 2022 at 8pm and run through Sunday, July 31st. Tickets are now on sale exclusively on Fever.

Enjoy the delectable delicacies of "Broadway's Best Restaurant", while being tantalized by the world's hottest stage, cirque and burlesque stars. Each ticket for this magical mixology experience includes a flight of five cocktails and a delicious appetizer from Bond 45's world class culinary team. Dinner and a Show packages which include a delicious three course meal at Bond 45 are also on offer. This is the perfect celebratory night for friends, couples, bachelorette parties, Girls Night's Out and more!

Speakeasy is directed by Holly-Anne Devlin whose Broadway and Touring credits include Jersey Boys, Billy Crystal's 700 Sundays and Bring It On The Musical, choreographed by Broadway's Michael Fatica (Beetlejuice, Hello Dolly, Frozen) and features the top cirque, burlesque, and theatrical performers in the world including Broadway's Annelise Baker (Jagged Little Pill) as Imogen; Madison O'Connor (The Radio City Rockette's) as Amour; Nichelle Lewis (Hairspray) as Bessie Bourbon, Lauren Mary Moore as Fleur De Lis; international burlesque and opera singing sensation, Opera Gaga; star of Legendary on HBO Max Karma Stylez; Golden Clown of Monaco, international cirque star, Chen Lei, tap dancing sensation, Brian Davis (After Midnight); and Oscar at the Crown star, Jada Temple as the mistress of ceremonies, Madam Lulu; along with internationally acclaimed burlesque and variety artists, Tansy Burlesque, Audrey Love, MisSa Blue, Chrishon Jerome, Hayley Lampart (Kinky Boots), Barnaby Llewellyn and Peekaboo Pointe; "America's Got Talent" contortionist, Aryn; All Star Cheerleader Charlee Shae, world renowned cirque artist Allison Schieler and special guest stars from Broadway will also make appearances throughout the run.

The creative team also includes New York favorites Liya Grigoryan as the evening's Musical Director, costume designs by Tristan Raines, lighting design by Michael Powers, sound design by Emmy nominated, Ron Sinko, stage management by Laura West and Tyler Deleo and Josh Roberts on Drums and award winning jazz artist Tony Glausi on trumpet. SPEAKEASY is Executive Produced and General Managed by Kaleidoscope Immersive/Holly-Anne Devlin and Myles Nuzzi.

Step in to the world of SPEAKEASY where sirens rule the night and celebration is not only encouraged but expected.

Performances of Speakeasy begin on Friday, July 1st at 8pm and play Friday evening's at 8pm, Saturday Evening's at 5pm and 8pm and Sunday's at Noon and 5pm through July 31st. Tickets start at $99 and may be purchased HERE, exclusively on FEVER, and include a sinful snack and five decadent signature cocktails designed by the master mixologists of Fireman Hospitality Group. Dining packages are available before and after the show to complete the supper club experience.