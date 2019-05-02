SEED Falcon Theatre To Head To Edinburgh Festival Fringe

The SEED Falcon Theatre at The SEED School of Washington, D.C. under the direction of Dr. LaMar Bagley has been selected to perform at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the world's largest and most prestigious arts festival, as part of the American High School Theatre Festival (AHSTF).

Each August, Edinburgh, Scotland, becomes the most magical and exciting place on earth as performing artists from all over the world take part in the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The whole city becomes a stage, and visitors can view performances anywhere from playgrounds to conference rooms and from city parks to churches. The Festival Fringe includes over 3,000 different performances of music, theatre, dance, and comedy during its three-week run. The SEED Falcon Theatre's performance will be showcased as part of AHSTF at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Edinburgh, Scotland the summer of 2020.

The SEED Falcon Theatre, recognized for its entertaining and innovative productions, was selected by the AHSTF Board of Advisors, made up of college and regional theatre professionals, to represent our community and the United States as part of the 2020 AHSTF program. The Board reviews all completed applications and identifies the top high schools based on their most recent bodies of work, awards, community involvement, philosophies, and recommendations.

WorldStrides, the nation's preeminent student travel organization, will secure the travel arrangements for each high school group; ensuring the highest standard of security and safety for each group.

The SEED School of Washington, D.C. Falcon Theatre student-artists, their parents, and artistic staff are heavily involved in fundraising activities to finance their two-week adventure to Scotland and England. Contributions and donations are welcome.

To support the fundraising campaign for The SEED Falcon Theatre's participation in the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, please contact Nat Wyeth, Director of Strategic Partnerships and Development at 202-248-7773 ext. 5121 or visit The SEED School of Washington, D.C. Giving website at https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/seedschooldc and indicate "Falcon Theatre - Edinburgh" when making your donation.





