Riverside Center For The Performing Arts Presents GREASE

"Grease is the word" at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts from January 8th through March 15th! Travel back to the 50s and join Rydell High's senior class of 1959: duck-tailed, hot-rodding "Burger Palace Boys" and their gum-snapping, hip-shaking "Pink Ladies" in bobby sox and pedal pushers, evoking the look and sound of the 1950s in this rollicking musical. The incredible music, lyrics, and book were written by Warren Casey and Jim Jacobs. The production will also include some of your favorite songs from the movie, as special licensing has been arranged.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts Producing Artistic Director, Patrick A'Hearn, is thrilled to announce the incredible cast: Tyler Michael Breeding (Danny Zuko), Justine Verheul (Sandy Dumbrowski), Theron Smith III (Kenickie), Taylor Lloyd (Rizzo), Joey Gravins (Roger), Gabrielle Gutierrez (Jan), Kyle Boardman (Doody), Georgia Cerisano (Frenchy), Joe Mayes (Sonny), Gabrielle Donadio (Marty), Jarrett Bloom (Eugene), Sally Roehl (Cha-Cha), Stephanie Wood (Patti Simcox), Philip Alexander (Teen Angel), Alan Hoffman (Vince Fontaine), Kathy Halenda (Miss Lynch). The ensemble includes Cristy Briggs, Cody Edwards, Colleen Kleveno, and Wilson Pezzuto.

The creative team is led by director and choreographer Patti D'Beck, who was the Associate Director for the 1994 Broadway revival starring Rosie O'Donnell, and music directed by Garrett Jones. Scenic design by DT Willis, lighting design by Michael Jarett, and costumes designed by Kyna Chilcot. Sound design by Billy Timms, properties master and set dresser Brigid K. Burge. Our creative team is complete with the resident production stage manager Jessica Dotson and stage manager Josh Stout.

For tickets, contact the Box Office at (540) 370-4300 or go online to riversidedt.com. Regular price tickets: $48-$72. Discounted senior and group rates are available, as well as student rush tickets (with valid student ID). Evening performances start at 7:30pm with dinner service beginning at 5:30pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Matinee performances start at 1:30pm with dinner service beginning at 11:30am on Wednesday and 3:00pm on Sunday with dinner service beginning at 1:00pm.





