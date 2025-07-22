Review: SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL at Kennedy Center's Terrace Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



DC, and frankly the Kennedy Center, could use some sunny days, and, judging by the giggles, squeals and enthusiastic applause, Sesame Street The Musical succeeded in bringing joy to its intended audience. This production features many familiar muppets including Elmo, Grover, Bert, Ernie and Oscar, but not Big Bird; is the lovable feathered friend no longer popular with the under 6 crowd?

Through largely-familiar songs such as C is for Cookie and Rubber Ducky we watch the muppets and one special guest star prepare to perform in a musical. For adults, especially those who love American musical theater, there are plenty of jokes and references to accompany the play-within-a-play conceit; the jokes extend to the merchandise, including a robust set of Playbill-esque posters parodying recent blockbuster musicals.

The cast of young puppeteers who bring the beloved muppets to life are excellent, and Jonathan Rockefeller’s direction (or choreography?) takes advantage of their skills and number, especially during Oscar’s song as he bobs about and seems to reappear on different sides of the stage. The special effects were appropriately calibrated for young patrons who can be easily scared, and the eruption of bubbles from either wing to accompany Ernie’s bath elicited audible oohs throughout the audience.

It’s a charming package of Sesame classics, with an evergreen message about believing in yourself and relying on your friends, though I longed for more of the topical themes that makes the show so resonant today. Of course, this production is not the real show but a production based off of licensed content and characters. It’s arrangements like this that help fund the television show. Seeing the musical the week after Congress voted to rescind funding for PBS, which has been a close partner of Children’s Television Workshop, Sesame Street’s parent company for decades, left me emotional. If teaching counting, emotional regulation and self-confidence to our children is not worth investment, what is?

Sesame Street The Musical runs through August 31 at the Kennedy Center’s Terrace Theater.

Runtime: 70 minutes. It also starts on time, so don’t be late!



Photo Credit: ©/TM 2024 Sesame Workshop

