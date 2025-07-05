Review: DUEL REALITY at the Shakespeare Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Photo by Sébastien Lozé

The Shakespeare Theatre Company brings to DC a brash and breathtaking reinterpretation of Romeo and Juliet told through circus arts.

Duel Reality distills Shakespeare’s epic love story to its essence: the conflict between the warring families and the connection of the young lovers across the chasm of the feud. Fusing cirque, theater and dance, the two clashing tribes battle it out in an acrobatic arena where death-defying stunts contrast with the passion and sweet connection of Romeo and Juliet.

Duel Reality is the very essence of drama – the audience, divided into red and blue sides as they enter the theater – is engaged and on edge from the start. United in those 80 minutes of performance, the audience spontaneously erupts in expressions of awe and gasps of disbelief, linked together in the extraordinary shared experience. It’s what live performance is all about.

Duel Reality is not an exact scene-by-scene retelling, but Shakespeare fans will recognize the foundation upon which this production is built. At the same time, it is enjoyable and easy to follow with no prior knowledge of Romeo and Juliet. For that reason, it is a great way to introduce younger children to live theater and some of Shakespeare’s themes. (Check the theater’s website for special youth ticket specials.)

Here, “two households, both alike in dignity” begin arguing and sparring over … a slight? An honest mistake? A deliberate affront? Do they even know? But the situation escalates and a duel will decide the outcome. In Duel Reality it is physical agility – circus arts – that will determine the victor. Yet amid the fiery dispute, two combatants eye each other from across the chalked border and seek to be together.

Photo by @Ekopics

The production is directed by award-winning choreographer and circus designer Shana Carroll (Broadway’s Water for Elephants). It was devised by the Montreal-based genre-defying creative collective The 7 Fingers/Les 7 Doights, whose motto is “telling human stories with superhuman skills.”

Here, those superhuman skills included tumbling, partner acrobatics, teeterboard, Double Chinese Pole, aerial chains, hoops, duo trapeze, and juggling (pins, balls and the yo-yo-like diablo on a string).

The strength, the precision, the agility and skill, the beauty and fluidity – it is hard to believe the level of artistry and athleticism on the stage. In this era of CGI, AI, and Photoshop, what a joy to be in the same space as – and view with our own eyes – humans in top form doing extraordinary things (without a net!).

Photo by Emmanuel Burriel

It is ironic that in this tale centered on the distrust and wariness of the warring factions, we see that the tremendous physical feats of the ensemble couldn’t be possible without cooperating, trusting and supporting each other absolutely.

Gerardo Gutierrez (Romeo) and Michelle Hernandez (Juliet) are enmeshed with fellow ensemble members Nino Bartolini, Daniela Corradi, Carlos Francos Péré, Adam Fullick, Einar Kling Odencrants, Vitor Martinez Silva, Miliève Modin-Brisebois, Anton Persson, Méghane Poulet, Santiago Rivera, Ashleigh Roper and Colin Vuillème. They may play divided enemies, but they are a seamless, extraordinary unit.

Photo by Zemi Photography

Duel Reality incorporates spoken word – snippets of Shakespeare’s famous verse accompanied by projections of the words on screen. This element was unnecessary. The archaic language coupled with the cadence and accents of the international cast obscured the rhythm and punch of Shakespeare’s poetry. It also necessitated passing hand-held mics among staff members. Better to let the power of the story be told through the sheer physicality and beautiful form of the artists’ superb movement.

That said, the music of Colin Gagné (music director and composer) is understated and haunting but is a vital underpinning that layers in energy and drama. Listen carefully to hear subtle lyric nods to Shakespeare’s text and the themes of Romeo and Juliet.

Most other production elements – lights, scenery, costumes – are pleasingly spare. This isn’t surprising given the roots of the production for performance on Virgin Voyages cruise ships. Now the production must be nimble to tour, and the special circus apparatus takes center stage.

However, lighting designer Alexander Nichols creates a beautiful and indelible image in the final moments of the show – a crisp silhouette of Romeo and Juliet nestled together on a trapeze etched on the stage’s prominent backdrop.

In the last 400+ years Romeo and Juliet has been revisited through time, language and artistic form. In Duel Reality there are subtle nods to other famous interpretations like the iconic Robbins choreography of West Side Story’s Sharks and Jets or the Prokofiev ballet’s pas de deux of the young lovers. With this production, Duel Reality assumes the torch from these other significant renderings of the classic.

Duel Reality, the gorgeous, highly original retelling of the classic tale, is full of power, wonder and awe. Or as the cast says, “Never a story of more woah! Than Juliet and her Romeo.”

Photo by Zemi Photography

Running Time: 80 minutes with no intermission.

DUEL REALITY by The 7 Fingers and directed by Shana Carroll, is presented by the Shakespeare Theatre Company. Originally produced and created with Virgin Voyages. Commissioning partner is ArtsEmerson.

DUEL REALITY is performed at Sidney Harman Hall, 610 F Street, NW, Washington, D.C. 20004 and runs through Sunday, July 20. For tickets and schedule, accessible performance information, special events, attendance policies and further information visit the company's website.

Ensemble: Nino Bartolini, Daniela Corradi, Carlos Francos Péré, Adam Fullick, Gerardo Gutiérrez, Michelle Hernandez, Einar Kling Odencrants, Vitor Martinez Silva, Miliève Modin-Brisebois, Anton Persson, Méghane Poulet, Santiago Rivera, Ashleigh Roper, Colin Vuillème

Artistic Team: Director, Writer, Choreographer: Shana Carroll; Music Director, Composer: Colin Gagné; Lighting Designer: Alexander Nichols; Costume Designer: Camille Thibault-Bédard; Production Director: Maude St-Pierre; Technical Director: Simon Carrière; Technical Coordinator: Audrey Belzile; Assistant to the Artistic Director: Anna Kichtchenko; Acrobatic Coach: Francisco Cruz

Reader Reviews

