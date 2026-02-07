Review: DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS at Atlas Performing Arts Center

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

“I vant to suck your blood” but in a cool new age way that will leave you breathless from sheer laughter. This is essentially the motif behind Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors that is ever-enriched by the intimacy of Constellation Theatre Company in their stellar production. In this parody comedy, Count Dracula becomes a lustful, scantily clad version of his origin filled with comedic timing that will open your eyes to a new era of the most infamous vampire of all time. But is it one the Count can survive?

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors began its afterlife Off-Broadway at New World Stages in late 2023. Co-written by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen, this existentially camp take on Bram Stoker’s timeless character draws Dracula out of his 19th-century monstrous roots into the world of comedy. The original production was extended due to popular demand well beyond its initial run in New York and earned a West End limited run at London’s Menier Chocolate Factory in 2025.

Thanks to its quick-witted comedy and Mel Brooks roots, the show itself has gained a niche following among theatre fans that keeps the blood-sucking magic alive in regional theatres across the world. Among them, an organization famed for their adventurous storytelling in impactfully intimate spaces, D.C.’s Constellation Theatre Company. This production, the first of CTC’s staged at Atlas Performing Arts Center, transforms Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors into something far more up close and personal.

The adventure begins as the theatre doors close with Dracula himself reminding the audience that they did not come here under any duress. Once the lights dim, the real slapstick fun commences as Jonathan Harker (Sentell Harper) travels through treacherous Transylvania to meet an off-putting real estate client, Dracula (Noah Israel). Back across the pond, Harker and his fiance Lucy Westfeldt (Natalie Cutcher) enjoy their engagement party until an unexpected guest shows up to change their lives forever.

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors makes it crystal clear from the start that this is not the traditional Dracula story (the actors quite literally throw away four versions of the original novel). In fact, what Greenberg and Rosen have done is transform the classic tale into something approachable for the 21st century – comedy. Though this humorous version may lose bits of deeper meaning found in the original, it offers an entry point for diverse audiences to access a story that may otherwise be reserved for literature aficionados. Even more important however, this production provides a full 90 minutes of much needed lightness and laughter at every turn.

As the director, Nick Martin (Helen Hayes Award Winner) hones in on the true intention of Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, curated ridiculousness. Every choice from the actors' performances all the way down to the props leans into an outward self-awareness of its own absurdity. Adept delivery from each of the actors is most effective and evident in the recurring quips strung throughout the show that somehow become more chucklesome with repetition.

As four of the actors in this five-player show portray multiple characters, sometimes concurrently, each performer showcases exceptional range. In a welcome departure from previously staged versions of the show, CTC’s production does not outwardly use the “gender-bending” of roles for laughs. Julia Klavins as Mina, the slightly-off sister, is an absolute revelation of comedy never wavering on timing and emerges as the true standout of the show. Natalie Cutcher gives a steadily amusing performance as Lucy that ramps up alongside Sentell Harper’s Jonathan into fabulous absurdity towards the end.

One of, if not the most impressive aspect of Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors is the interactions of the technical aspects with each performance. Consistent with the show’s purposefully absurd tone, the set/props/costumes (riddled with quick changes) are quite obviously over-the-top and unrealistic. This proves a proficient choice by CTC for a production that’s certain death is guaranteed by taking itself too seriously.

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors at Constellation Theatre Company delivers the laugh-out-loud irreverence we need right now to escape the terrors of the everyday world. Though it may not be the right fit for literature purists, this production is guaranteed to make you happy if nothing else. The slapstick shenanigans of Dracula & Co. are utterly delightful in every way and a perfect way to spend 90 minutes of your night.

Running Time: 1 hour and 30 minutes with no intermission.

Content Advisory: This production of Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors includes flashing lights, loud sounds, theatrical fog, strong sexual content, adult humor, stylized violence, and simulated sex scenes. For additional information, please contact the box office. Advised for those 13+.

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors runs until February 15th at Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St. NE Washington, DC.

Photo by Cameron Whitman Photography.

