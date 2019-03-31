Photo Flash: First Look at COLUMBINUS at 1st Stage

Coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the tragic 1999 massacre at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, this docudrama combines fact and fiction to illuminate the dark realities of adolescence. Weaving together excerpts of real interviews with parents, survivors, and community leaders and powerful characterizations of contemporary teens, columbinus thoughtfully explores the Columbine shooting and the conversations that continue to this day. The New York Post hailed columbinus as "a powerful and important piece about the churning rage that's all too likely to bubble over again."

The 1st Stage production of columbinus by Stephen Karam and PJ Paparelli features Jennie Bissell, Brett Cassidy, Patrick Joy, Thais Menendez, Joe Mucciolo, Rocky Nunzio, Jonathan Palmer, and Alex Reeves. The production is co-directed by 1st Stage Artistic Director, Alex Levy and Juan Francisco Villa, the directing team behind Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train- named by The Washington Post as one of the top 10 productions of 2017 and garnering 2 Helen Hayes Awards.

The design team includes: scenic design by Kathryn Kawecki, costume design by Kelsey Hunt, lighting design by Conor Mulligan, sound design by Kenny Neal, props design by Cindy Landrum Jacobs, and projection design by Robbie Hayes.

Columbinus will run at 1st Stage from March 28 through April 20 with show times as follows: Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm and 8 pm, and Sundays at 2pm.

Please email the box office at boxoffice@1ststagetysons.org for reservations.

General admission tickets are $39. Senior (65+) tickets are $36. Student and military tickets are $15.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.1ststage.org or by calling the 1st Stage box office at 703-854-1856.

Check out photos of the production below:

Photo credit: Teresa Castracane

Thais Menendez

Brett Cassidy, Alex Reeves, Thais Menendez, Rocky Nunzio, Joe Mucciolo, and Patrick Joy

Patrick Joy

Patrick Joy

Rocky Nunzio

Rocky Nunzio and Patrick Joy

Rocky Nunzio and Patrick Joy





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You