Omnium Circus Kicks Off 2026 National Tour in D.C. with Mandy Harvey

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Omnium Circus (www.OmniumCircus.org) will launch its 2026 National Tour at Washington, D.C.'s Warner Theatre (513 13th St. NW, Washington, D.C.) on Sunday, March 1 with a performance at 3:00 pm. Tickets start at only $39.75 and are available at omniumcircus.org and ticketmaster.com.

Omnium's award-winning production, "I'm Possible" is joyously uplifting, showcasing a cast of extraordinary talent reminding us of the enduring power of the human spirit. Led by Deaf singer-songwriter Mandy Harvey, an America's Got Talent finalist and Golden Buzzer winner as co-Ringmaster. She'll be joined by America's first ever Deaf Ringmaster, Malik Paris. The show will also feature the stage debut of six-time Para Climbing World Cup Gold Medal champion, Melissa Ruiz and Special Olympics Silver Medal-winning aerial artist Danny Franzel.

Omnium Circus provides world-class multi-generational family entertainment that is comprehensively inclusive, ensuring everyone is able to get in on the action. Now in its fifth year of entertaining audiences, Omnium presents a unique mix of award-winning artistry, memorable music, side-splitting laughter, and a heartwarming story in their limit-defying & life-affirming spectacle.

The New York Times has called Omnium Circus, "genuinely extraordinary." It is the only circus in the United States to be presented bilingually in English and American Sign Language, and it incorporates unprecedented audience accessibility. Among the special accommodations provided are live audio description, tactile experiences, relaxed seating for neurodiverse and sensory sensitive audience members to ensure that Omnium can be enjoyed by all.

"We are incredibly proud of the work Omnium has done over the past five years to entertain audiences across the country and we look forward to launching our 2026 season at the Warner Theater in March," said Founder and Executive Director Lisa B. Lewis. "Washington, D.C. has always been so welcoming to our show and we are excited to present our incredible new cast members as we begin our brand new tour."

For more information about Omnium, please visit www.omniumcircus.org.