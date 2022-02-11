Nominations for the Inaugural Victor Shargai Leadership Award Are Now Open

Theatre Washington has announced that nominations are open for a new award in honor of beloved DC-area theatre champion Victor Shargai. For more than 50 years, Shargai was an avid supporter of the Washington, DC region's theatre community and its artists. A former chair of the Theatre Washington Board of Directors, Shargai played a key role in the production of the annual Helen Hayes Awards.



The Victor Shargai Leadership Award was established by Craig Pascal to honor his late husband and will celebrate leaders - artists, staff, trustees, philanthropists, and others - who have found creative and meaningful ways to serve, grow and strengthen the Washington, DC region's theatre community. There will be an event to celebrate the recipient and honorees in October 2022.



"Over the past two years, our theatre industry has experienced immeasurable loss. We've lost friends and colleagues, productions, revenue, and art that we'll never see. Even in the last few months, with openings and closings, changing protocols and government guidelines, our Washington, DC-area theatres have adapted and innovated," said Amy Austin, President & CEO of Theatre Washington. "None of this is possible in the absence of leadership. And it's time to shine a spotlight on the amazing members of our community who are thinking outside the box and moving our industry forward in ways we never thought possible. That's what the Victor Shargai Leadership Award will do and I'm grateful to Craig and Victor's incredible network of friends and theatre advocates who have built this lasting tribute to our dear champion, Victor."



Jane Lang, Chair of The Eugene Lang Foundation and Founder and Chair Emerita of Atlas Performing Arts Center, longtime friend to Shargai and member of Theatre Washington's Advancement committee said, "We are fortunate to have dedicated artists, audiences and donors who have enabled our theaters to outlast the pandemic and to flourish again. We've learned to appreciate more fully what we have so badly missed, and now celebrate the return of live theatre to enrich our community. The vitality of regional theatre depends on our commitment, inspired by creative and passionate leadership."

The award will recognize outstanding and creative leadership, and will be given to an individual, group, or institution that has strengthened the Washington, DC region's theatre community through initiative, collaboration, advocacy, and/or personal generosity-in a specific moment, or over an extended period of time. Their impact can be at an organizational, industry, or regional level. Candidates for The Victor Shargai Leadership Award may be nominated by individuals or organizations active in the DC regional theatre community. Individuals or organizations may also nominate themselves. One person or organization may not nominate more than one candidate in a single year. A nomination form is available on the Theatre Washington website and must be completed by Thursday, March 31, 2022.



The recipient and any other notable nominees will be selected by a committee that will include Pascal, Lang, and Abel Lopez (Theatre Washington Board Chair). The Theatre Washington Board Chair will consult with members of the Advancement Committee of Theatre Washington. The members of the Advancement Committee are leaders from multiple industries (housing, hospitality, LGBTQ, tourism, retail, finance, etc.) who share a passion for theatre and a desire to advocate for theatre.

