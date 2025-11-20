National Chamber Ensemble Will Present HOLIDAY CHEER In December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The National Chamber Ensemble will present HOLIDAY CHEER on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington.

This year’s program will include selections associated with the holiday season, including Anderson’s Sleigh Ride, excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, and works by Vivaldi, Strauss, and Saint-Saëns. Artistic Director Leo Sushansky said, “This concert radiates joy, community, and the spirit of the season—everything we hope to share through music.”

The performance will feature the winners of the 2025 Nancy Peery Marriott Young Artist Piano Competition and additional student string performers from the region. The competition, open to pianists ages 12–18, includes a YouTube preliminary round followed by live finals before a panel of judges. Past winners have continued to advanced study at major conservatories and have pursued professional performance careers.

The Voce Chamber Singers, directed by David Mann, will join the Ensemble for several selections. The event will conclude with the National Chamber Ensemble’s annual carols sing-along.

TICKETING

The concert will take place at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington on December 20 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available through the National Chamber Ensemble website. Children ages 10 and under may attend for free.