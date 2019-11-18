NMPA Hires Kerry Mustico

The National Music Publishers' Association (NMPA) today announced that Kerry Mustico has been hired as SVP, Legal & Business Affairs. Kerry was previously Senior Counsel at Oppenheim + Zebrak, LLP, where she focused on copyright, trademark and internet-related litigation as well as anti-piracy and anti-counterfeiting enforcement strategies. She also specialized in counseling clients on privacy and data protection issues.



Throughout her career she has represented clients in the publishing, entertainment, retail and technology sectors. She has overseen copyright, brand and infringement cases resulting in multi-million dollar judgements and has litigated cases before state and federal courts as well as regulatory agencies. Prior to joining Oppenheim + Zebrak, Kerry was a Counsel at Crowell & Moring LLP and was previously a litigation associate in the New York offices of WilmerHale and Lovells (now HoganLovells).



NMPA President & CEO David Israelite said, "The output of our legal and business program continues to exceed expectations and we are thrilled to grow by hiring Kerry who has an established track record of success for clients in the copyright space and will be a phenomenally important addition to NMPA."



NMPA EVP & General Counsel Danielle Aguirre added, "Kerry's experience and background will bring additional depth and value to NMPA's legal department and, by extension, to our music publisher members. We are very excited for her to join our team."



Kerry is a member of the District of Columbia, New York, and Massachusetts bars. Kerry earned her B.A. from James Madison University in 1996 and her J.D. from Fordham University School of Law in 2002. She is a member of the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), where she has served on the Publications Advisory Board, as well as a member of the Women's Bar Association of the District of Columbia, where she has served as Co-Chair of the WBA's Litigation Forum.





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You