Liz Callaway Brings Sondheim Tribute TO STEVE WITH LOVE to the Kennedy Center

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts welcomes Liz Callaway for a one-night-only performance of her extraordinary show celebrating the late Stephen Sondheim, To Steve With Love, on Saturday, January 20, 2024 in the Terrace Theater.

In 1970, Liz Callaway saw a musical that would change her life forever—Company, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, at the Alvin Theatre. A decade later, she would make her Broadway debut in Merrily We Roll Along, written by the same composer, directed by the same director (Harold Prince), and opening at the same theater. Now, with her critically acclaimed show To Steve With Love, she pays homage to the writer who changed the course of her life. Honoring the life and songs of the most influential composer/lyricist of the modern musical, the Emmy winner, Tony Award nominee and newly-minted Grammy nominee (for the live recording of this show) celebrates the master with a carefully curated evening of the words and music of Stephen Joshua Sondheim. BroadwayWorld raves, “it is the most important Sondheim show right now, and it is the one that cannot be missed.”

Tickets are available to Kennedy Center Members beginning today and to the public on November 20 at the Kennedy Center box office, by phone at (202) 467-4600 or (800) 444-1324, and at Kennedy-Center.org.