Lindsay Mendez and Jessie Mueller to Headline BROADWAY IN THE PARK

Signature Theatre and Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts has revealed the headliners for the fifth annual musical theater collaboration, Broadway in the Park (Saturday, June 28 at 8PM). The concert will welcome Tony Award winners Lindsay Mendez (Merrily We Roll Along, Carousel) and Jessie Mueller (Waitress, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) to the Filene Center at Wolf Trap and will feature a cast of Signature favorites. The event will take place at Wolf Trap – Filene Center.

most recently starred on stage in the critically acclaimed, Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along opposite Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe. She reprised her Tony nominated performance as "Mary Flynn" from the NYTW run, which garnered her the Outer Critics Circle Award, Drama League, Drama Desk & Lortel nominations. In 2018, Mendez won the Tony Award as well as the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her performance as "Carrie Pipperidge" in the revival of Carousel. On television, she starred in the FX anthology series “American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez” from Executive Producer Ryan Murphy as well as the Warner Bros television drama “All Rise” for CBS and OWN. Other Broadway credits include: Significant Other, Wicked (“Elphaba," 10th Anniversary company), Godspell, Everyday Rapture, Grease. Off-Broadway/regional credits include: The Golden Apple (City Center Encores!), Dogfight (Second Stage; Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle nominations), The Rose Tattoo (Williamstown Theatre Festival), 35mm, The Winter’s Tale (Delacorte Theater). In addition to a debut album titled "This Time," her concert work includes appearances with Lincoln Center’s American Songbook, the Library of Congress in Washington DC, the Kennedy Center, Feinstein's/54 Below in NYC, Lyrics and Lyricists, the San Diego Symphony and the American Pops Orchestra. Other television and film credits include: “Station 19,” “Elementary,” “Modern Family," "Smash," "Murphy Brown," Joanna Gleason’s feature debut “The Grotto,” and most recently the independent film “These Little Ones Perish." In 2012, Mendez co-founded Actor Therapy, a training and mentorship program that she runs in New York City, with composer Ryan Scott Oliver.

is a Tony and Grammy award winning performer who was most recently seen on Broadway in Steppenwolf’s The Minutes by Tracy Letts. Previously, Jessie starred on Broadway in the revival of Carousel (Drama Desk Award, Tony, Grammy nominations). She originated the roles of Jenna in Waitress (Tony, Drama Desk, Grammy nominations) and Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Tony, Drama Desk, Grammy Awards). Other Broadway credits include Nice Work If You Can Get It and On a Clear Day You Can See Forever. She starred in the Kennedy Center's Guys and Dolls, the New York Philharmonic’s staged concert production of Carousel at Lincoln Center (PBS) and Carnegie Hall’s Family and New York Pops series. TV/film: Patsy & Loretta, Madam Secretary, Blue Bloods, Evil, Candy, Chicago Voices (Chicago Emmy nomination), PBS Great Performances: Celebrating 50 Years of Broadway's Best, Centaurworld, A Good Person, Secret Headquarters and Steven Spielberg’s The Post.

The cast is rounded out with Signature Theatre favorites Felicia Curry (Signature’s The Scottsboro Boys, Broadway’s Into the Woods), Christian Douglas (Signature’s Gun & Powder, National Tour of Moulin Rouge), Kevin McAllister (Signature’s Ain’t Misbehavin’, Broadway’s Caroline, or Change), Tracy Lynn Olivera (Signature’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Broadway’s Ragtime), Nova Y. Payton (Signature’s Into the Woods, The Color Purple), Awa Sal Secka (Signature’s Ragtime, National Tour of Jaja’s African Hair Braiding), and Tobias A. Young (Signature’s Ragtime, Passing Strange). The show will be directed by Signature Theatre Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner; Jon Kalbfleisch is the music director and conductor.

